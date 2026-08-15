“You Didn’t Look at Him the Same”: Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Russell Westbrook’s Legacy Was Tarnished

The reactions to Russell Westbrook’s retirement are following a recurring theme. The NBA world is mostly up in arms defending his unfair legacy. Even former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas sparked intense debate on his YouTube show, The ArenasNetwork, by offering a raw critique of how fans and media fundamentally altered their perception of Russ during his prime.

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In a lengthy video reacting to Westbrook’s retirement, No Chill Gil drew a bold underline to the double standard applied to Westbrook’s historic stat-sheet stuffing.

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“When a point guard is overpassing trying to get assists—the Steve Nashes, Chris Pauls, the John Stocktons, the Magic Johnsons, the Jason Kidds—when you know when they’re doing that to try to get their passing assist, there’s no problem with that,” Arenas explained.

“When a scorer is out there trying to get a scoring title, and they’re saying, ‘F— the team and I’m about to shoot and do all these,’ there’s no problem with that. Block champs where they’ll give up an offensive rebound and try to chase these blocks down instead of faking staying put to make sure they get that. They’ll go out there and jump all out of place trying to get a block. No problem with that. Hackers out there are overhacking. They are overhacking for no reason because they are trying to be what? The enforcer.”

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Arenas directly confronted the narrative shift that began to shadow Westbrook’s career achievements.

“All of those is fine. But when Russell Westbrook was maximizing his potential, it became a negative thing, which that negative thing put a tarnish on his legacy because you didn’t look at him the same. You didn’t look at him, ‘Oh s—, he averaged a triple-double again. Damn. Hey, I need to… how do you do this? What type of summer workout do you have to have this kind of energy? What kind of shape do you have to be in to be able to play at this level?'”

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Usually, Agent Zero gets polarizing with his comments. But early reactions to his comments agree with him.

Westbrook faced immense scrutiny for achieving historical milestones, most notably averaging a season-long triple-double four times from 2016 to 2021 and securing the all-time triple-double record.

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The 2017 MVP officially announced his retirement from professional basketball on August 12, 2026, bringing an end to his 18-season NBA career as the league’s all-time triple-double leader with 209 and fifth all-time leader in assists.

While Arenas defended Westbrook’s work ethic, he has also been vocal about the technical limitations that prevented the point guard from winning a championship as recently as January 2026.

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“A great fourth-quarter player has a very high IQ, understanding speed. Russ’ problem has always been that how he plays the first quarter is the same way he plays the fourth quarter,” Arenas had said eight months ago.

“I wouldn’t put Russ in that category. Triple-double guy, a very great basketball player, but when it comes to thinking the game at this level they’re talking about — top 10 — no.”

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Westbrook’s career was defined by unmatched athleticism and high usage rates, but critics frequently cited his late-game decision-making and efficiency metrics.



His failures alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden in Oklahoma City remained central points of contention for analysts throughout his career.

Nevertheless, as Westbrook steps away from the floor following his 18th season, the debate over his legacy remains split between those who view him as an inefficient stat-chaser and those who celebrate him as one of the most dominant individual forces the league has ever produced.