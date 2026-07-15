“You Got Luka (Doncic)”: Tracy McGrady Shares Honest Verdict on Rob Pelinka’s Moves and Lakers’ Title Chances

Few teams have generated as many offseason debates as the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead of chasing another superstar after Luka Doncic’s arrival, the franchise took a very different path, assembling a roster built around fit rather than star power. Whether that gamble pays off has quickly become one of the NBA’s biggest talking points.

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On their Cousins podcast, McGrady and Vince Carter talked about the Lakers’ offseason moves.

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“I think Rob is doing a good job over there,” McGrady said. “It looks crazy. But I actually like what he’s doing. I think he’s surrounding Luka with some pretty good pieces. I just don’t know how it’s going to look when they get on the floor. But I do like some of the signings. It just looks crazy. Of the guys that are signing. Right now. When it’s all said and done, I think we’re going to look back. I think you’re going to have to respect it.”

When Carter asked whether the Lakers could compete in what he described as a loaded Western Conference, McGrady added. “Yeah, because you got Luka. You got Luka. You’re going to be competitive. I think he’s just one of those players that…”

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Pelinka’s offseason reflected exactly what McGrady was describing. Rather than adding another star, the Lakers prioritized complementary pieces around Doncic. Walker Kessler arrived to give Los Angeles the rim-protecting, lob-catching center the front office had openly targeted, while Quentin Grimes added perimeter shooting and versatility. Collin Sexton brought downhill scoring and additional backcourt creation off the bench, giving the Lakers another player capable of easing the offensive burden when Doncic sits.

Explaining the Kessler acquisition, Pelinka said the Lakers wanted to “pair a rim-protecting, lob-catching big with our two premier pick-and-roll guards.” The philosophy aligns with Doncic’s strengths as one of the NBA’s premier pick-and-roll playmakers, making fit—not star power—the foundation of Los Angeles’ offseason.

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After signing Austin Reaves to a new four-year contract, Lakers president Rob Pelinka explained why the organization invested so heavily in him. Pelinka said the Lakers view Reaves as “a cornerstone” of their championship future.

That commitment reinforces the franchise’s belief that Reaves and Doncic are the long-term backcourt pairing around which the roster will be built. Speaking about the offseason, Reaves revealed he has remained in regular contact with Luka, head coach JJ Redick and Pelinka as the Lakers reshape the roster. Reaves said, “We’ve all been talking. Trying to build the best team possible.”

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Whether Pelinka’s offseason ultimately produces a championship remains unanswered, especially in a Western Conference featuring the Thunder, Timberwolves and Spurs among the contenders. But McGrady’s confidence wasn’t rooted in preseason projections or roster rankings. It came down to one belief: with Luka Doncic leading the way and a roster built to complement him, the Lakers will always have a chance.