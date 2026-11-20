When they brought back their unfiltered joint YouTube show, Kevin Garnett wasted no time holding his new podcast co-host accountable over one of the league’s loudest storylines. They launched The KG & Stephen A. Show, where the NBA Hall of Famer directly pressed Stephen A. Smith over his repeated claims that the Los Angeles Lakers cannot win an NBA title with a predominantly white core led by Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler. Despite Smith insisting he would never backtrack, KG pointed to Los Angeles’ scorching 13-3 start and Doncic’s league-leading 38.1 points per game as proof that the veteran analyst is already on the wrong side of history.

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Smith opened the exchange by preemptively digging in his heels before Garnett could even finish challenging him on the Lakers’ hot streak.

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“Even though I’m not backtracking, I know you gonna ask me, so I’m gonna beat you to it. I ain’t backtracking. I’m not backtracking from this s—-. I see Luka and what he doing dropping 40 a night. It’s spectacular. They still ain’t winning no damn chip with what they got. I’m just telling you it’s not happening. I don’t give a damn. It ain’t happening. Listen, I’m happy about it. You know, I want to be in LA come June. It don’t bother me. But they not winning no chip. Not with what they have,” Smith insisted.

The Big Ticket, who Smith praised on First Take as a Hall of Famer and MVP who “don’t hold much back,” immediately pushed back by breaking down how effortlessly Doncic dictates the floor regardless of traditional conditioning narratives.

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“We’re in the event space, bro… I love the Glove. Listen. The only way the Glove got his chance on all this cuz the Glove is in super shape. I don’t think Luka in great super shape, but man, he getting it off. Like, you don’t got to be in no super shape in today’s league to get this off… And like, ain’t nobody taking nothing away. Like, you know what I’m saying? Man, if you give him the right way, they give him the whole right way… He is so much in control of what he’s doing. Like, yeah, bro, you got to double team him, bro. He’s going to go ahead and pick you apart.”

With Smith interrupting him repeatedly to not accept his new co-host’s take, KG added a little footnote for the Lakers.

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“Health is going to be the big issue with them, bro. But they making you look crazy.”

Smith refused to budge. Similar to his response to Jay Williams’ comments, he flatly rejected any suggestion of apology.

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“They making me look crazy? All I said was the three top dudes on a basketball team being white has never led an NBA team to a championship since the days of George Mikan. That is a fact. Nobody can dispute that s—-. I said it, and I meant it. I ain’t apologizing for it,” Smith fired back.

KG wouldn’t let his co-host off the hook, insisting Los Angeles is actively rewriting that script.

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“They are going to change that. They changing it. You got to apologize,” Garnett pressed, adding, “I mean it. I’m not asking you to back up on none of that. I’m saying check what you said because this boy doing some… he averaging 40, Stephen A!”

The heated back-and-forth quickly turned into a debate over Doncic’s postseason track record and how the post-LeBron James Lakers have transformed their identity. When Smith brought up Doncic’s 2024 NBA Finals loss to KG’s former franchise, claiming, “He was averaging 35 when he went to the Finals, and Jaylen Brown got in his a—. Let’s not forget that,” Garnett defended the Slovenian guard’s run in Dallas. However, it’s worth noting that, unlike KG’s claim, Luka did not average 35; instead, he averaged 29.2 points.

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“That man went there one deep, man. Dallas didn’t have nobody, man,” Garnett argued. Even when Smith pointed out Kyrie Irving’s presence on that roster, Garnett stayed locked in on his belief that Doncic carries an offense unlike anyone else in basketball.

While Smith admitted, “Far be it for me to be the bearer of bad news, KG. But the Lakers do look better without LeBron,” he refused to accept that Luka Doncic will lead the Lakers to a championship.

The exchange on The KG & Stephen A. Show represents the latest chapter in a media storm sparked by Smith’s comments across First Take, other media appearances, and social media.

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“I’m gonna say it for them. I’m looking at the fellas. LA looks pretty damn good. These white brothers can play, they can play. They can win a championship. This is the NBA! Y’all gonna let them win a championship?” Smith said on First Take.

He made similar comments on his Mad Dog Sports Radio show last week: “I do not think that they’re getting past the second round. Not a team with its top three players being white dudes.”

Like KG, former basketball player-turned-ESPN analyst, Jay Williams, along with Metta World Peace, Chandler Parsons, and others, called out his comments. Yet in a direct response to Williams, Smith refused to back down.

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Among the Lakers, Walker Kessler was among the first to dismiss Smith’s perspective. While Smith continues to dare the league to prove him wrong, KG made it clear that if Doncic and the Lakers keep rolling, an on-air apology will be waiting.