“You Had the Audacity”: Ex-NBA Star Calls for Investigation Into Celtics Owner Over Jaylen Brown Trade

The Celtics were praised for pulling off one of the greatest trades in NBA history, sending franchise legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that eventually brought the draft picks used to land Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Now, Boston finds itself on the opposite side of the conversation. After the Celtics sent Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster deal for Paul George and draft capital, the organization has come under intense scrutiny.

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The backlash reached another level when a former NBA star, Oden Polynice, called out owner Bill Chisholm, saying:

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“The unnamed source said that Jaylen Brown thought he was the smartest man in the room whenever he was around,” Polynice said on the Byron Scott Fast Break podcast (start from 38:29)… “he is the smartest dude in the room. The boy got a fellowship with NASA. He taught at Harvard. Are you kidding me? Don’t diminish someone’s talent, skill set or brain because you’re feeling inadequate.”

“This man held it down,” he continued. “While Jason Tatum was out, playing at an MVP level. …And then when Jason came back, they threw him in there like nothing, nothing. Whatever he did didn’t matter anymore. And then the season’s over and then you get rid of him. And then you had the audacity to send to Philadelphia. Are you kidding me? … That boy, Bill Chisholm, who just bought the Celtics, the NBA needs to maybe I need to investigate him. That’s ridiculous.”

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Boston gave up one of the league’s best two-way wings entering his prime. Jaylen Brown had just finished arguably the best season of his career, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists, and then finished fourth in MVP voting. Yahoo Sports called the move a “PR disaster” and questioned why Boston would voluntarily make a conference rival significantly better.

Although Brad Stevens repeatedly denied the trade was primarily about money, as many fans believed the NBA’s restrictive second-apron rules played a major role. Boston insisted that the move was about roster flexibility rather than cutting payroll. Owner Bill Chisholm admitted that the “fan” in him hated making the move, but said ownership believed it gave the Celtics the best chance to keep winning.

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What’s Next for Boston Following Brown’s Trade?

Despite moving Jaylen Brown, Boston has made it clear that Jayson Tatum remains the franchise cornerstone. As he prepares for a full season after recovering from the Achilles injury that sidelined him for much of last season, the Celtics expect him to return as the focal point of the offense.

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Brown joins a 76ers team featuring MVP Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, rookie VJ Edgecombe and veteran shooter Anfernee Simons. Philadelphia believes Brown is the missing two-way superstar who can elevate the team into championship contention.