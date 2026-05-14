“You Have a Type”: Charles Barkley Turns Shy After Shaq, Kenny Smith Call Out His Crush on Cavs Star in Hilarious Segment

There was a lot to talk about from the Cavaliers-Pistons Game 5. Cleveland claimed its first road win of the playoffs, taking a seismic 3-2 lead in the series. There was a range of incredible performances that deserved to be highlighted. Inside the NBA usually does a great job of acknowledging key contributions during high-intensity games. But Charles Barkley was distracted tonight.

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Chuck saw the Cavaliers’ press conference, with James Harden and Max Strus, and his heart had to take a pause. “I’m thinking what everybody’s thinking. That’s a pretty man,” Barkley said about Strus. Immediately, the panel began to poke the NBA Hall of Famer. Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal were passing comments.

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Barkley was flabbergasted at one point, having to explain, “I’m not attracted to him”. The Suns legend was appreciating Strus for everything basketball and beyond. Barkley praised his 6-8 three-point shooting display tonight, and then let slip the anxiousness he might feel talking to the Cavaliers guard.

“I gave him his flowers on basketball all night. I would not look him dead in the eyes. I made that mistake with Tom Brady one time. Nothing but gibberish came out,” Charles Barkley added on Inside the NBA. All this while, the rest of the panel, consisting of Ernie Johnson, Shaq, and Kenny, were letting Barkley dig his own grave.

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Their wait for the right moment finally paid off when Barkley agreed he would place Strus in the same category as Tom Brady. “So, you have a type?” Smith remarked. It trickled down into a good ten seconds of laughter and no game analysis whatsoever. Charles Barkley had turned red, while the remaining trio was trying to catch their breath after the situation.

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But it’s also hard to blame Barkley. He wasn’t the only person who couldn’t take his eyes off Max Strus. Notably, a reporter had James Harden in splits after he asked Strus about putting on muscle. “I think you look like the Pistons. They got a bunch of big guys. I think you look like them,” the reporter told the former Miami Heat guard.

The praise followed Strus, which was a well-earned reward for his performance.

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Max Strus brings toughness to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Strus’ looks and perceived increase in strength weren’t the only talking points from tonight’s contest. The 6’5” guard’s effort and hustle were integral in allowing the Cavaliers to wrap up an overtime win in Game 5. This was also his best scoring performance, making six triples and contributing 20 points to the offense.

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But James Harden has massive praise for Strus’ intangible impact. “The things he’s doing don’t necessarily show up on the stat sheet across the board. Last series to this series, picking up guys full court and wearing them out takes a toll on your body as well, but he finds another level to go out and compete,” the Beard said about his teammate.

Max Strus’ energy and anticipation to have such a visible impact in the biggest moments come from having a chip on his shoulder. He was out for a long spell due to a foot injury. In that time away from the court, his eagerness to contribute only grew. He spent days in the gym, gearing up his strength to add greater resistance to the Cavaliers as a group.

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The prime example of the Strus experience came in overtime. After Donovan Mitchell converted a three-pointer, Max Strus didn’t rest back with the lead. He stayed on the Pistons’ side, stealing the ball from Cade Cunningham right after it was inbounded. He then found a cutting Mitchell for another bucket, extending the Cavs’ overtime lead.

“He’s been a nasty character and I love it. We need that,” said head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Against the Pistons’ physicality, which nearly prevailed in Game 5, Max Strus’ effort plays add some bravado to the Cavaliers. He’s an exception, making his mark by being scrappy and relentless rather than relying on his technical gifts like Evan Mobley or James Harden. However he is, that has helped the Cavs be one game away from making their first conference finals since LeBron James.

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And they have yet to lose a single home game in the postseason. Do you think Strus will help the Cavs seal the series at home? Let us know your views in the comments below.