“You Jumped on Steph’s Back”: Suns Icon Eddie Johnson Claps Back at Draymond Green for Calling Him a Clown

Eddie A. Johnson has called out Draymond Green before. But this time the issue stemmed when the Golden State Warriors veteran defended his rookie teammate’s action against Luka Doncic. That defense has led to a war of words that has jumped from one social media platform to another.

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The Los Angeles Lakers were clinical in their 127-105 win over the Dub Nation. More than the scoreline, Yaxel Lendeborg’s comments about losing respect for Doncic dominated the headlines. The two jacked at each other on the hardwood, and the Warriors rookie even earned a technical foul for it. Some fans and Eddie A. Johnson did not like it, but Green stood by his teammate.

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On the recent episode of the Draymond Green Show, he stated, “So for these clowns out there like Eddie Johnson talking about ‘He’s a rookie. Shut up.’ Like no, You shut up. Why? Because he’s a rookie. Should he shut up? Why?” Less than 12 hours later, the Suns’ veteran who played for 17 seasons in the league had a poignant response.

“He’s (Green) a veteran,” Johnson began his rant on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “Get your hands on a rookie that seems to be unleashed and has not done a damn thing yet. Nothing. Now, do I think the kid has talent? Yes. Do I think that he might be a surprise pick? Yes. But he hasn’t done anything yet. And he shouldn’t waste his energy on talking about a great player like Luka after the game, and they just got their butt kicked by 30 plus. Come on, man. If you’re a veteran, you’ve got to stand up to him.

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“So he want to call me a clown? Dude, I scored more points than you in two minutes than you’ve done most of your career. Now, granted, you won some titles, and you jumped on Steph’s back, and that’s fine. But ain’t no clown.”

Johnson also took issue with Lendeborg analyzing Luka Doncic as though he were a seasoned NBA veteran. He argued that the rookie should focus on learning the game instead of making such bold statements. One fan pushed back, arguing that Lendeborg’s confidence and willingness to speak his mind were good for the league and could attract more viewers. Johnson, however, refused to budge.

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“Rooks are not allowed to speak, especially one that says he never watched the NBA growing up,” the Suns icon wrote on X. This discourse took place on X, and then Draymond Green replied on his show. He clearly felt that Lendeborg was right on his part to stand up to Luka Doncic

“But when a guy is mixing it up with a guy and a rookie’s not backing down, you don’t punish the rookie with a technical foul,” Draymond Green argued.

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To drive home his point, the Warriors veteran recalled a 2012 game against the Miami Heat when he hit a game-winning shot as a rookie. He also remembered exchanging words with LeBron James without backing down from the four-time NBA champion. Looking back, Draymond Green believed moments like that helped establish the competitive edge that became a defining part of his identity. And it ultimately laid the groundwork for the legacy he has built in the league.

But this was not the only time Johnson had questioned the Warriors star. In December 2025, Suns’ Mark Williams and then-Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado were both suspended after an on-court altercation. Williams received a one-game suspension, while Alvarado was handed a two-game ban.

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That incident also drew criticism from Draymond Green, who called out Jordan Poole for not helping his then teammate Alvarado against Williams during the scuffle. However, former NBA player Eddie Johnson challenged the Warriors’ veteran’s stance.

Sharing the clip of Draymond Green’s comments on X, Johnson brought back his infamous altercation with Poole: “So based on your rhetoric, the entire Warrior team should have jumped you when you punched a young Jordan Poole? Just asking?”

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Eddie A. Johnson has questioned Draymond Green’s leadership before, but this time, his criticism cuts deeper, putting the Warriors forward’s legacy under scrutiny.