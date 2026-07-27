“You Need Those Dirty Work Guys”: Ex-NBA Star Questions LeBron James’ Move to 76ers as It Becomes Official

Landing LeBron James should feel like an automatic win for any franchise. Yet not everyone believes the 76ers’ blockbuster move solved its biggest problems. As the Sixers officially completed James’ signing, former NBA champion Brendan Haywood’s take on the transaction gains traction.

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Haywood questioned whether adding another superstar addressed the issues that ultimately ended the team’s championship run.

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“I don’t really love it,” the former Mavericks center admitted, speaking on Finding the Seams with Ric Bucher and Brendan Haywood podcast. He wasn’t sold on the fit despite James’ elite resume.

He explained that the Sixers’ postseason shortcomings have little to do with adding another elite scorer or primary ball-handler. Instead, he argued the roster lacked frontcourt toughness, defensive versatility, and rebounding.

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“You need those dirty work guys,” Haywood, a 7-foot big himself, said before asking, “Where’s your rim protection?”

He pointed to Joel Embiid’s defensive struggles during the playoffs, arguing the Sixers needed a defensive big.

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“They were missing that athletic big that could help them defensively, rebound, do all the things that Embiid doesn’t do. Go look at Embiid’s defensive numbers. He was arguably the worst defensive player in the playoffs. His blow-by rate was abysmal,” Haywood said.

That’s where Haywood believes the roster construction starts to break down.

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Shams Charania reported that the Sixers officially completed LeBron James’ arrival after clearing the salary hurdles. Initially, it delayed the signing, as they appeared hard-capped at first apron.

Now, the team waived Jalen Terry’s $2.6 million contract to create necessary roster flexibility. Ironically, 6 ‘7 Terry offered a versatile defensive resume. Anyway, the team has now paired LeBron James with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown.

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However, Haywood focused less on star power and more on balance.

“They needed somebody else at the four that was like an active stretch big. I just don’t, I just don’t really love the fit for LeBron on this team.”

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In his view, the Sixers needed an energetic forward or center willing to embrace defensive assignments, rebounding duties, and cover for Embiid’s shortcomings.

Moving on, his concerns didn’t stop there.

Haywood also questioned how the Sixers would divide offensive responsibilities among so many players accustomed to controlling possessions.

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Embiid has long operated with one of the NBA’s highest usage rates when healthy, while Maxey carried an even larger offensive burden during his breakout campaign last season.

And introspecting on the rest of the starters, he added:

“Jaylen Brown left ‌because he doesn’t wanna be number two in Boston. And part of the reason why LeBron left was that he didn’t like being number three in LA. And now we’re all gonna come make this work together.”

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Even players like Anfernee Simons and VJ Edgecombe also have a similar description.

He argued that the Sixers have assembled several players who naturally thrive with high-volume offensive roles. He suggested that building a championship team required more than collecting talent.

It requires role players willing to sacrifice individual numbers. Whether that concern proves accurate remains unknown.

On paper, the Sixers have assembled one of the NBA’s most lethal talents. But as Haywood sees it, talent alone doesn’t guarantee postseason success.