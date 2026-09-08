“You Ran Sprints for 15 Years”: Tracy McGrady Unleashes NSFW Response After Ex-NBA Star Brands Him a Loser

Tracy McGrady has never been shy about putting his career in the same conversation as Kobe Bryant. Now, the Hall of Famer is finding himself at the center of another heated debate after being called a loser over his take on what matters more in an NBA career. T-Mac’s response was anything but restrained. After former NBA center Olden Polynice branded his argument about MVPs and championships the kind of take “losers” make, McGrady responded with an NSFW jab of his own. And the Hall of Famer did not waste many words.

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“Ain’t mad at it..my stats looked like a binary code I’ll go on podcast and pop my s*** too 😂.. OP you ran sprints for 15 years FOH!” Tracy McGrady posted it on Threads, and the 15-year part of the response was no accident.

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Polynice really did spend 15 seasons in the NBA, but his career looked nothing like McGrady’s. The 1987 No. 8 overall pick played 1,058 regular-season games across five teams and averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists. He started 658 of those games. Polynice spent a long time doing the less glamorous work expected of an NBA big man, while McGrady became one of the league’s premier offensive stars.

The dispute began after T-Mac agreed with Kevin Durant’s controversial view that a regular-season MVP can carry more weight than an NBA championship. “The MVP of the regular season has more weight than a championship,” McGrady said during an episode of Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady. “This is not just team, it’s ownership, it’s management, it’s all of this that plays into winning a championship… MVP? That’s you putting in some work.”

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But Olden Polynice did not agree with this opinion. Appearing on Byron Scott’s Fast Break, the former Lakers star unloaded on Tracy McGrady.

“T-Mac, I’ve never read your book, ‘Things Losers Say.’ Because that’s what it is. I’m sick and tired,” Polynice said. “And see, all these young people keep saying these old heads; they do this and do that: it’s not the old heads… You guys are just blurring out crap. Y’all just blurring out s—. Or, you know, ‘If I had been on the Lakers, I would have won more championships than Kobe.’ S— like that. Stop it, dude. Okay? “Championships matter. We don’t know who the 12th man is, but guess what? Jack Haley had three rings, and he can carry that ring anywhere and show it and get stuff from it. Nobody gives a damn about no damn MVPs.”

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Now, Haley did not have three NBA championship rings. He won one championship with the 1996 Chicago Bulls. But Polynice believed voters decide the MVP award, while a championship is settled on the court. Scott agreed with Polynice’s championship-over-MVP stance. The former Lakers guard won three championships during his Showtime Los Angeles career and argued that players who never won a title would gladly exchange individual accolades for a ring. He brought up Charles Barkley as an example.

“Charles Barkley. Unbelievable player, but he was in an era where MJ is the sh-t, right? But he’s still got an MVP. But I guarantee you, Chuck would tell you right now, I’ll trade that MVP for the regular season,” Scott said.

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Polynice’s remark was particularly pointed because it targeted McGrady’s long-standing claim that he could have matched Kobe Bryant’s championship success. The Hall of Famer has long maintained that, had he played alongside Shaquille O’Neal during his early-2000s prime, he would have won a championship. Last year, Tracy McGrady stood by that claim while discussing the NBA’s focus on championships.

“When I look at who I was as a player at this time, and I’m looking at Shaq, the most dominant basketball player, and I’m seeing myself playing with a cat like Shaq, based off of the conversation around ring culture, I would have won a ring with the big fella,” McGrady said.

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He also argued that his production during that era put him in the same conversation as Kobe Bryant. According to T-Mac, Bryant had O’Neal beside him in Los Angeles, while McGrady never had a comparable championship setup.

Tracy McGrady spent 15 seasons in the NBA, where he became a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection and two-time scoring champion. He led the league in scoring in consecutive seasons with the Orlando Magic and averaged 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists during his four seasons in Orlando. That is why McGrady dismissed Polynice’s criticism by pointing to the enormous difference between their roles, production and individual accolades.