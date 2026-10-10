“You’re Not Even Top Dog”: NBA Legend Questions Karl-Anthony Towns’ Contract Demands as Knicks Pause Talks

Karl-Anthony Towns may not have as much leverage as he thinks in his contract negotiations with the New York Knicks. With a potential max extension on the table, questions remain about whether the franchise can afford to commit to such a deal while retaining the supporting cast that helped it reach the NBA championship. That’s a concern one former NBA champion recently raised: Robert Horry.

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Speaking on the Big Shot Bob Podcast, Horry acknowledged Towns’ talent but argued that New York must consider the financial commitments attached to its other key players.

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“Here’s the thing, let’s be honest. KAT, you’re a great player, but you’re not getting 200 with an 80 million—260 million; it’s like crazy. It’s like 65 million a year,” Horry said.

His comments came after Towns expressed frustration with the extension discussions, saying he wanted an agreement that would keep the team together while also recognizing his value.

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The Knicks have paused extension negotiations until later in the season. With Towns eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $276 million, his long-term future in New York remains unresolved.

Horry argued that the Knicks cannot consider Towns’ contract in isolation, particularly with other important players also requiring significant financial commitments.

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“I love you, KAT, but they—you can’t, that team with all the guys that are on that team with OG and Big Body [Jalen Brunson], they can’t afford to give you 265 or whatever it is, but it’s ridiculous,” Horry said on the podcast.

Horry was referring to the financial challenge of retaining Towns while keeping the rest of New York’s core together. OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are among the players whose contributions must be considered alongside Towns’ salary expectations. Jalen Brunson also remains central to the team’s plans.

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The Knicks have officially put contract extension negotiations on hold, adding another layer of uncertainty to Karl-Anthony Towns’ future with the franchise. On October 9, the team announced that it would pause extension talks with all eligible players, including Towns, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, and Tyler Kolek, until later in the season. The decision comes amid stalled negotiations, with Towns and the Knicks reportedly far apart on a potential deal.

Towns has made his position clear during the negotiations that he wants an extension that keeps the Knicks’ core together while also recognizing his value. However, he acknowledged that the discussions had not come close to reaching that goal.

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The center also made his confidence in his championship contribution clear when asked whether he deserved the extension after winning a title.

“No s***, Sherlock. I just won a championship, you thought it’d be pretty easy. Unless you guys think I got anything else to prove?” Towns said.

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Horry interpreted Towns’ response as a sign that he may be taking the contract situation personally. The former champion questioned whether winning a championship automatically gives a player enough leverage to secure the deal he wants, particularly when a franchise has several important contributors to retain.

Horry also argued that Towns is not necessarily the clear leader of the Knicks.

“Unless you’re an upper echelon player—you can take it personal, but you know, KAT, I know you’re right there, at the cusp of being that—you’re not even the leader of that team. You’re not even the top dog of that team.”

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He pointed to Brunson’s standing within the team and highlighted Hart’s contributions, suggesting that the franchise must account for players whose impact extends beyond scoring.

That is an important part of the financial debate. Towns is a high-level offensive center, but the Knicks must weigh his individual production against the overall balance of their roster.

Committing a substantial portion of their available salary to one player could make it harder to retain the supporting cast that contributes to their success.

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Horry also believes the Knicks could fill Towns’ role if the two sides eventually decide to part ways. He acknowledged Towns’ ability but argued that the business side of basketball can force teams to make difficult decisions, even when a player has helped deliver a championship.

For New York, the challenge is finding a solution that recognizes Towns’ contribution without making it harder to keep the core intact. Any extension would need to satisfy the player while fitting the franchise’s broader financial plans.

The Knicks’ decision to pause negotiations does not mean Towns will leave. However, Horry’s assessment highlights the tension at the center of the situation: Towns believes his championship contribution warrants a reward, while the franchise must determine how much it can commit without weakening the rest of the roster.