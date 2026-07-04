“You’re Not in the Top Five NBA”: Celtics Legend Reminds Jaylen Brown of Harsh Reality After Trade to 76ers

Jaylen Brown, a Finals MVP and champion, suddenly became a financial question for the Boston Celtics. With the front office reportedly reluctant to commit more than $50 million a year to someone they did not view as a top 10 franchise cornerstone. A mix of comments, future salary obligations, and business realities led to this moment. It is something franchise legend Paul Pierce understands, the unfortunate turn of events for someone who poured his soul into the city.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think he feels like he doesn’t get the respect that he deserves, maybe from the organization, but Jaylen has to understand this is what your career has been built on, not being respected,” Pierce served the bitter truth to the 29-year-old on the No Fouls Given podcast. “You didn’t make the Olympic team. It’s like you’re not in the top five in the NBA, you know what I’m saying? So this is what keeps you hungry, Jaylen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Mitchell Leff

Then he highlighted, “I came to this realization as a Boston Celtic also, listen, I know I’m not respected like I feel like I should, but sometimes that’s what keeps you hungry. Sometimes those are the things that motivate you and drive you to become the player that you are today, which is a future Hall of Famer, possibly a top hundred player when they announce that.”

In simple terms, Paul Pierce wants Jaylen Brown to use the adversities to fuel his post-Celtics era. But what’s more haunting is his landing spot. The C’s had lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2026 playoffs. Brown had called out Joel Embiid for flopping. Therefore, sending him into the opps’ territory doesn’t make much sense to many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure, Paul George, who is way past his prime, could be a good addition beside Jayson Tatum. But even then, PG and two first-round picks in return for JB seems somewhat unfair. Especially when you know players like Desmond Bane, Rudy Gobert, and Mikal Bridges got more.

ADVERTISEMENT

What pushed the Celtics to trade Jaylen Brown?

Tracy McGrady in May and Carmelo Anthony a few days ago pointed their fingers towards the Boston Celtics front office. Melo firmly said that trade had nothing to do with Tatum because of his close bond with Jaylen Brown. ” I think it’s top-level. This has nothing to do with Jayson Tatum and JB. Those guys are very close. I think this is top-level, and Boston exposed their hand. They exposed their hand,” Melo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relationship between Brown and the front office took center stage when Brad Stevens & Co. put the 2024 Finals MVP on the table for a failed attempt at trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But the bigger issue was what came next. Jaylen Brown’s future extension could reportedly exceed $70 million annually beginning in 2029. Boston believed that kind of commitment would make it much harder to build a balanced roster around him.

Therefore, looking into the future and the current scenario, the front office took the tough call. Despite giving his all, Jaylen Brown saw the exit door. And that itself could be his motivation for the upcoming seasons.