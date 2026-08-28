“You’ve Been Seeking Attention”: Enes Kanter Freedom Dares Soccer Champion to $5Million Challenge After Mocking Remark

Enes Kanter Freedom, who is looking for a chance to get drafted into the 2027 WNBA Draft, has got another target in mind. This one is a 63-goal scorer and the owner of two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal.

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“Megan Rapinoe, I’m speaking directly to you,” Freedom said on Fox News on Thursday night. “After your washed-up career, you’ve been seeking attention, and I will give you that attention. I am offering you $5 million to any charity you want if you beat me one-on-one in soccer. I’m gonna name the place, I’m gonna name the time, you better show up.”

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Freedom’s “washed-up career” jab doesn’t really hold up. Rapinoe retired in 2023 with 63 goals and 73 assists from 203 games for the national team, along with two World Cups and an Olympic gold medal. Rapinoe’s former club, Seattle Reign FC, retired her jersey number 15 in 2024.

The challenge did not come out of nowhere. Rapinoe had mocked freedom on her podcast days earlier.

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“People who are ‘trying to protect women.’ First of all, from who? From who? It’s yourself. It’s a big mirror. Y’all are the same people who were, like, s—-ing on the league and its athletes from before, saying it was bad business and no one cared,” Rapinoe said on her podcast.

Her insult comes from an encounter Freedom had during a Chicago Sky game, during which Freedom claims that Sky’s Natasha Cloud went up to him about his stance on supporting Fever’s Sophie Cunningham.

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According to Freedom’s statement in the interview with OutKick, “She’s not gonna sleep with you… And I was like, ‘I am not trying to sleep with her. I’m just here to protect women and support her.'”

The ejection has already sparked another controversy. Mike Alter, owner of Sky, justified the move by using the analogy of firing a gun without notice, something that Freedom felt was unacceptable.

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“I’m not talking about against the WNBA, but I think against Michael Alter and the Chicago Sky for sure,” Freedom said in an interview with OutKick. “Me and my legal team will definitely be taking action against Chicago Sky and Michael Alter.”

This threat is linked to a bigger issue that Freedom has been fighting for some weeks now. He has officially put his name forward for the 2027 WNBA Draft pool, through an official letter to the league office, basing his claim on Article XIII of the collective bargaining agreement.

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Sources from the league informed Front Office Sports that Freedom, along with his fellow former NBA player, Royce White, is ineligible, which is nothing but a publicity stunt.

According to the CBA, players must be women in order to qualify, but without any further definition of what this means, which is the loophole that Freedom is trying to use. With no previous case in the WNBA where such language has been challenged, the issue remains unprecedented for the league office.

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Freedom is also claiming that he does not act alone because he has eight male players, including three from the G League and three others from Europe, thinking about making a similar draft declaration.

The soccer challenge’s fate regarding a response from Rapinoe is still up in the air. The way things have happened lately suggests that Freedom can maintain narrative momentum on its own.