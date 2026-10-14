‘You’ve Sold Your Soul’ : Stephen Jackson Rips Donald Trump’s $5,000 Pledge to American Voters Ahead of Midterm Elections

On May 29, 2020, Stephen Jackson stood at Minneapolis City Hall, speaking publicly after the death of his close friend George Floyd. Surrounded by people demanding justice, the former NBA champion made it clear that this was not a moment when he was willing to stay quiet. “I’m willing to stand up and lose everything I got to get justice for him,” Jackson said.

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Six years later, Jackson would find himself confronting a very different issue involving money and personal principles. Donald Trump had proposed a $5,000 payment to American citizens, conditional on Republicans retaining control of Congress in the November midterms. For Jackson, the offer raised a question that went beyond the money itself: what would voters be willing to accept in return?

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Reacting to Donald Trump’s proposal, Jackson accused the president of appealing to voters with money and challenged anyone who might support him because of the offer. “If Trump can buy you for $5,000, you’ve sold your soul a long time ago. So this $5,000 is just reiterating how much of a s*cker you is. If he can just throw $5,000 at you and you can go vote for him to keep doing this r*cist dumb s—, you’re an idiot, and you’ve sold your soul,” Jackson said in a video posted online on October 13.

Jackson’s message then widened beyond the proposed payment. He turned to what he saw as a broader problem: people dismissing others’ concerns because they disagree with their views.

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“To the people that want regular people to be delusional so you can be happy, we’ll never do that. Right is right, wrong is wrong. Men, women, all the other sh*t, ain’t nobody doing it, bro,” Jackson continued. “Since the beginning of time, people have had common sense. Now, you think people are going to lose their common sense because you’re delusional? It’s not going to happen, bro, okay? People still have common sense. People understand right is right, wrong is wrong. And a lot of y’all delusion and we ain’t bending for it.”

What Trump’s $5,000 Promise Actually Depends On

Trump first floated the proposal, dubbed the “Trump Dividend,” at the Republican National Committee’s midterm convention in Dallas on September 9, 2026. He returned to it in a Truth Social video on October 3, proposing a $5,000 payment to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans retain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. That condition is central to the story: the payment is a proposal tied to an election outcome, not a check that Americans have already been approved to receive.

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The bigger question is whether the numbers add up. The Tax Foundation estimated that sending $5,000 to roughly 250 million to 270 million adult U.S. citizens would cost between $1.25 trillion and $1.35 trillion. That is the estimated cost of a single round of payments, before any additional administrative expenses. The figure makes the proposal much larger than a simple campaign promise might suggest: the government would need to identify the money, establish who qualifies, and arrange a way to distribute the payments.

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Trump has pointed to tariff revenue as a source of funding, but the Tax Foundation’s estimates raise a serious question about whether that money would be enough. Its projection put net tariff collections for 2027 at about $125 billion, roughly one-tenth of the estimated cost of a single $5,000 payout to all adult citizens. That leaves a gap of more than $1 trillion between the projected annual tariff revenue and the estimated cost of the checks. The comparison does not prove that no alternative funding arrangement is possible, but it shows why the administration would need to explain how it intends to pay for the proposal.

The potential cost has also raised concerns about the broader economic impact. Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, warned that injecting more than $1 trillion into the economy could add to inflationary pressure. Marc Goldwein of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget questioned the idea that the government has money to spare, saying, “The idea that we’ve had fiscal success is backwards… We don’t have surpluses to give away.” Their concerns go beyond whether Americans would welcome a payment. They focus on how the government would finance it and what the wider costs could be.

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There is another hurdle beyond finding the money: getting the plan approved. Trump said on September 10 that his administration believed it might not need Congress to issue the payments. House Speaker Mike Johnson took a more cautious position, saying, “I would assume, yes, he’d need Congress to act, and that’s a creative idea… We’re going to try to implement everything we can.” As of October 2026, reporting indicated that no formal bill had been introduced or passed in either chamber of Congress to authorize the proposed payments. That leaves an important distinction between announcing a proposed benefit and establishing a program that can actually deliver it.

The objections have not come only from Democrats. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky also challenged the idea of tying a $5,000 payment to the election, saying, “I don’t know about you all, but frankly I’m insulted by the notion that my vote this November could be bought for 5k. Not to mention the inflation this would cause.” Massie also described the proposal as “socialism” in his criticism of the plan. His response echoes Jackson’s objection to the idea of money becoming a reason to support a political candidate, even though the two men are approaching the issue from different political perspectives.

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Jackson’s comments come against a longer record of public activism. After George Floyd’s death in 2020, Jackson spoke at demonstrations and used his platform to advocate for change. The two men were close friends who referred to each other as “twin” after meeting in Houston as adults. Jackson has also challenged how public figures discuss Black voters and their political choices. In May 2024, he publicly pushed back against ESPN host Stephen A. Smith during a dispute over commentary about Black voters’ motivations. Together, these episodes offer context for Jackson’s latest remarks, though they do not establish his position on every aspect of Trump’s proposal.

With the November midterms approaching, Trump’s proposed $5,000 payment faces questions about its funding, its path through Congress, and whether it can become more than a campaign promise. Jackson has already made his position clear. But the debate goes beyond his reaction: the offer asks Americans to consider a substantial financial benefit alongside the political condition attached to it. Until the funding and legislative questions are resolved, the promise remains just that: a promise. And for Jackson, no amount of money should replace a voter’s judgment.