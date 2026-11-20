When Stephen A. Smith claimed that former players are commending him for saying the quiet part out loud, former Los Angeles Lakers center Kwame Brown made it clear he was not one of them. He entered the chat surrounding the ESPN analyst taking his rhetoric about the Lakers’ roster to First Take, which pitted Smith against a colleague. Brown, who was never going to support SAS anyway, is siding squarely with Jay Williams.

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To recap, Smith directly responded to Jay Williams, firmly refusing to take back the challenge to black NBA players to stop Los Angeles’ predominantly white core from winning a championship. Williams once again responded to Smith with a striking question.

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Kwame Brown, who played alongside Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles from 2005 to 2008, jumped on his YouTube channel and read Williams’ viral social media rebuttal aloud before delivering a blunt rebuke of Smith’s tone-deaf analysis of the 13-3 Lakers.

“Man, see, that’s what I’m saying. We want to be able to say whatever we want to other people. And then when somebody say it in return, ’cause they feel like, you know, they s—- too. So if they say it in return, we want to boo, whine, and cry. No. Stephen A, check yourself. You was wrong. We would be mad as a whole race if they said what Jay Will just said,” Brown declared.

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The controversy ignited following Wednesday’s episode of First Take, where Smith singled out Lakers starters Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler while urging the rest of the league to step up. “I’m gonna say it for them,” Smith said on air. “I’m looking at the fellas. LA looks pretty good. These white brothers can play, they can play. They can win a championship. This is the NBA! Y’all gonna let them win a championship?”

Former NBA player-turned-ESPN analyst, Jay Williams, pushed back, writing on X, “This sounds like something you’d hear in the 1930s or 1940s, just with the racial dynamics reversed. Think about how disturbing that is. We spent generations fighting to ensure athletes were judged by their talent, not the color of their skin. Now we’re openly questioning whether Black players should allow white players to win? At what point does fighting against discrimination turn into perpetuating the same mentality we fought so hard to overcome?”

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He was not the only professional athlete to publicly call him out. But Smith zeroed in on his colleague to respond, “Thanks for reaching out @RealJayWilliams . Always appreciate it! You can bring up that b.s. all you want about the 1930’s, but I’m talking about right now. I love this challenge to the fellas. I want to see if this generation of players are gonna succumbed to these @Lakers . I said what I said and I meant what I meant. But I don’t hear you denying that what I said is true. I’m done with this convo. You know where the hell to find me.”

Like Kwame Brown, many NBA fans called out Smith for claiming he’s “done with this convo.” Williams, however, was not going to debate this in private. He replied with a striking question that resonated with a lot of fans.

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“Stephen A., imagine a white analyst asking on national TV, ‘Y’all really gonna let these Black quarterbacks win another Super Bowl?’ We both know how that would land. I get the culture. I get the barbershop talk. But familiarity doesn’t make something right. We should be able to challenge each other’s thinking without making it personal,” Williams wrote.

Brown not only read that response aloud, but he also backed the message by pointing out what he called a glaring double standard rather than evaluating basketball on its merits.

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“Imagine we had a through line of that ‘Stephen A. just saying what other people think’ because I never thought that. On day one, I said I think the Lakers are going to be pretty dang on good because I knew they were going to be better without LeBron. LeBron holds the ball. LeBron, look at that Embiid right now in Philly. He plays better with LeBron sitting out. So, no, I made my take based on basketball and the talent around Luka. Rob Parker made his take based on the talent around Luka. Stephen A. made his take based on the color of their skin. You don’t see the problem. But I guess not. I guess we want to be able to say whatever. And when somebody said to us then it’s ‘we shall overcome.’ It’s crazy,” Brown said.

Now the infamous draft bust has a history of disagreeing with SAS. But Brown compares Smith’s take to Rob Parker, who agreed that the Lakers are not championship contenders, but that it has nothing to do with the superficial makeup of the roster. Parker maintained his stance that the Lakers can’t beat a team like the Spurs.

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Kwame Brown’s remarks add another prominent voice to a chorus of criticism aimed at Smith across sports media and social platforms. Alongside Williams, whose willingness to publicly challenge his colleague drew widespread praise, Metta World Peace, Chandler Parsons, and OutKick founder Clay Travis have all questioned why Smith’s comments went unchallenged during the live broadcast.

Even while co-host Kevin Garnett pressed him on The KG & Stephen A. Show to apologize, Smith stuck with his stance.

Despite mounting calls from viewers for ESPN to address the remarks, Smith has maintained he will not retract his stance, leaving the debate raging as Doncic and the Lakers continue their strong start to the 2026–27 campaign.