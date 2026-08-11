“You’re an Insecure Person”: NBA Champion Blasts Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White Over Declaring for WNBA

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson has issued a scathing response to the ongoing debate about trans-athletes’ participation in the WNBA. After former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White (mock) declared for the 2027 WNBA draft, the San Antonio Spurs legend jumped to social media.

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He addressed the subset of athletes attempting to leverage gender guidelines to transition from the NBA to the WNBA, labeling the movement as a disingenuous play rooted in personal inadequacy.

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“Bro, what are you all talking about, bro? Anyone who thinks a man should play women’s sports, a born man should play women’s sports, you’re an idiot,” Jackson stated. “You are an idiot, bro, you are an idiot. I don’t care who you are.

“You ain’t got to talk to me. I ain’t talk to none of y’all anyway. None of y’all. You are an idiot. Anybody thinks a born man should play women’s sports, you’re an idiot. And you’re an insecure person.”

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Jackson’s very explicit commentary focuses strictly on the integrity of this polarizing debate. He claims that these actions are motivated by a desire to dominate a league under false pretenses rather than competing genuinely within competitive basketball. Jackson forcefully denounced the validity of the declarations and questioned the security of the individuals involved.

“Nine out of ten times, that ain’t nothing but a play. Because motherf—– not good enough to play with men,” Jackson continued. “You just want to say you’re a woman and go play with women to try to dominate, that’s wack. I know the play, but anybody who thinks this s— is cool is an idiot. Straight idiot.”

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Jackson further claimed that the public announcements regarding entry into the WNBA are calculated maneuvers by athletes whose careers fell short in the men’s division.

Ex-NBA players, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, declare for the WNBA draft

The controversy erupted after 11-year NBA veteran center Enes Kanter Freedom and 2012 first-round draft pick Royce White both publicly announced their intentions to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft, framing their bids as direct challenges to the league’s inclusion rules.

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Freedom, 34, and White, 35, have thrust the WNBA’s undefined eligibility framework in the CBA into the national spotlight. Under Article XIII of the WNBA’s 2026 collective bargaining agreement, the policy states that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA”.

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However, the framework lacks specific, rigid administrative definitions, creating a point of legal and organizational contention.

Since the debate, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert subsequently issued an internal memo to franchises confirming that an executive task force will convene to review and discuss player eligibility protocols.

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Former NBA player Kwame Brown has imagined a scenario where these players would enter the WNBA, and instantly make things difficult for the female players.

“If he is not joking and he actually enters the WNBA draft, he’s going to go number 1,” he explained the consequences.

Then, there was Royce White, who doubled down on his campaign in another video, linking his well-known diagnoses to a “transgender trapped inside of me.” He has also engaged in online back-and-forth with NBA veteran Robin Lopez after he criticized them. Similarly, the NFL’s Emmanuel Acho also called out Kanter and White.

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Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith has also called out the WNBA for leaving the eligibility parameters undefined.

No transgender or male athlete has ever played in the WNBA. The league-wide discussion initially gained momentum after Fever guard Sophie Cunningham publicly advocated for protecting biological female athletes from competing against biological men.

Kanter and White made their declarations soon after, prompting the WNBA Players Association to issue a statement maintaining that its members will not be used as political pawns.