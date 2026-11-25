Their fourth loss of the season perhaps told the Philadelphia 76ers what it means to go up against the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets. That’s the blunt warning Gilbert Arenas wants to give LeBron James and the 76ers after the Portland Trail Blazers snapped Philadelphia’s five-game winning streak with a 128–111 blowout on Monday night. Without Joel Embiid, Portland stretched Philadelphia’s defense in its first Western Conference test of the season, especially with James left as the last line of defense at the rim.

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When the crew on Gil’s Arena reacted to the Sixers’ defeat, Arenas was not in his usual loud ‘I told you so’ style. But he did get cheeky about the East, which boasts the defending champions, to argue that Philadelphia’s half-court style and aging interior anchor leave the Eastern Conference contenders vulnerable against fast-paced Western Conference teams loaded with size, perimeter shooting, and slashing guards.

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“As their problem is going to be guards that can shoot and drive, they’re going to have a problem with that. Just like Baron [Davis] said, you know, when you have that point forward who has vision, who’s willing to pass, and a guard instinct is to help, right? And then you got Dame, you got the, you know, shooting guards over there. It’s just going to be certain matchups. It’s not going to be in their favor, right? West is very heavy. West has always been a fast-paced side of the game. So, most of the teams here are going to be running, right? … That’s why I said the West usually beats the s—- out of the East, because you got to come here and we’re trying to score 130. So, if your team is not built to do that and you’re built to grind the game out and play half-court basketball, you’re going to get ran out of the building,” Arenas said.

Arenas went on to single out LeBron James’ rim protection when Portland forward Deni Avdija broke Jaylen Brown off the dribble. Gil points out that opposing teams know the 41-year-old can no longer defend from a standstill, and they exploit that.

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“You know, most teams over on this side, you got four guys who can shoot the s—- out of the ball. So, trying to load up and try to play real help defenses… Deni Avdija gets past Jaylen Brown. Who the f—- is back there? Ain’t nobody back there. Who the f—- LeBron going to do? What are you going to do? He ain’t… his vertical like, you know… he has to use his stride and s—- like that. So if he’s just standing there trying to jump straight up, that ain’t the 20-year-old anymore, right? So he’s, he’s getting dunked on. Everybody’s going to hit that rim.”

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But as a regular LeBron fan rooting for the Sixers, Arenas still gave them the benefit of the doubt.

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“So they have, you know, they have a couple issues, but it’s, it’s easily cleaned up, right? They know in playoff time it’s going to be more half-court, so it’ll fit their style better,” Arenas explained.

Nick Young pointed to the Sixers’ other problem, which showed when Portland’s reserves buried Philadelphia’s second unit.

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Arenas agreed that Portland’s shooting gravity, led by Damian Lillard and Avdija, forced Philadelphia into impossible defensive plays.

“I feel like if they can shoot that, they can shoot. If they can shoot it. That was crazy. As long as you can shoot the ball, man,” Arenas said. “Remember Dame? Dame is damn near like Steph Curry. I mean, you know what I mean? Like when we talk about the best shooters ever, you’re arguing two or three, right? He ain’t four, right? So you got to treat him the same [as Curry]. So the fact that he’s on the court, you’re treating him like Steph. Then you got Deni Avdija who can shoot. So you got everybody else can shoot the s—- out that.”

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Arenas’ critique echoed concerns he raised earlier in November following Philadelphia’s 119–95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he questioned whether James and Embiid could keep pace with guard-heavy, faster rosters.

On Monday night in Philadelphia, those structural flaws resurfaced immediately after Embiid was ruled out with an illness, and head coach Nick Nurse opted to start Jabari Walker at center alongside fresh off the injury list Dominick Barlow and Adem Bona off the bench.

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Portland capitalized on every front, burying 19 of 42 three-pointers compared to Philadelphia’s 9-of-33 mark from deep. Avdija erupted for 31 points and seven assists while hitting five triples, most in the first half, as he poured in 25 points before halftime. Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday added 18 points apiece; Scoot Henderson chipped in 17 off the bench as Portland’s reserves outscored Philadelphia’s bench 54–24.

Without Embiid, Portland outrebounded the Sixers. Donovan Clingan had 18 boards for the Blazers, with an additional 15 points, to fuel the team’s 49–33 rebounding edge and 20 second-chance points.

For the 76ers, James delivered his highest-scoring performance yet in his debut season in Philadelphia, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists after knocking down his first four three-pointers.

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Tyrese Maxey added 22 points and five assists. Jaylen Brown scored 20 points in his return from a two-game absence due to a hamstring strain, though 19 of those came in the first half before foul trouble derailed his rhythm for the rest of the night.

Nurse admitted after the game what Arenas has been saying: “They outplayed us. I thought their energy and hustle was outstanding.”

While Portland proved too much to overcome, it puts other faster teams in the West as tough challenges for LeBron James’ squad. For now, the 14-4 Philadelphia turns its attention back to the East ahead of Wednesday’s home matchup against the Miami Heat.