“You’re Not Joel Embiid”: Udonis Haslem Sends Blunt Message to Bam Adebayo as Dwyane Wade Backs Him Up Amid Heat Struggles

Despite the scapegoat comments, the responsibility for Miami Heat’s early-season struggles has circled back to Bam Adebayo. The increasing scrutiny focuses on how he adjusts to sharing the frontcourt with Giannis Antetokounmpo. While the pairing promised to strengthen Miami at both ends, the results have been underwhelming. Now, Udonis Haslem has offered his former teammate a blunt reminder of what separates him from Joel Embiid.

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And Dwyane Wade believes the Heat captain needs to rediscover the identity that made him an All-Star.

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“You’re an effort energy guy that has All-Star talent. You’re not Joel Embiid,” Haslem said, speaking on Time Out with Dwyane Wade . “Joel Embiid can go out there on one knee and get 30. You got to bring that s*** every night. And you can get your 30, but you got to bring that s*** every night to get your 30. That’s who you are. And that’s okay to be that guy.”

The Embiid comparison is particularly relevant because the two big men generate offense in different ways. Embiid can manufacture points through his post game, face-up scoring, mid-range jumper, and ability to draw fouls. His offensive skill set allows him to remain productive even when he is not at full strength.

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Adebayo’s game relies more heavily on movement and activity. He can score from the mid-range, but his impact also comes through screening, rolling to the basket, cutting, running in transition, and creating opportunities around the rim.

Haslem discussed Adebayo’s approach to the game, arguing that his production must begin with intensity rather than scoring. Dwyane Wade agreed:

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“You got to know who you are and what got you there.”

The discussion comes amid the Heat’s disappointing 4-6 start following its blockbuster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Rather than immediately establishing a formidable defensive partnership, the two stars have struggled to find consistent chemistry.

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Wade believes Bam Adebayo’s offensive responsibilities need greater clarity as well.

During the discussion, he suggested that the Heat captain should become the primary option whenever Antetokounmpo rests, rather than fading into a supporting role alongside the reserves.

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“You can’t be a role player with the role players,” Wade said.

That approach would give Adebayo more opportunities to dictate possessions without competing for touches alongside Antetokounmpo. When the two share the court, however, the Heat still needs him to remain assertive rather than simply accommodating his new teammate.

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He can’t stay passive while the front office particularly built a two-man frontcourt attack.

The adjustment has not been straightforward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo thrives when attacking the paint, an area where Adebayo also operates effectively. Their overlapping strengths have complicated Miami’s spacing, particularly when opponents crowd the interior.

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Meanwhile, Adebayo has faced criticism over his declining shooting percentages. He recently pushed back against attempts to make him the scapegoat for Miami’s struggles, insisting that the team’s problems extend beyond his individual performances.

Notably, the big man’s numbers have improved since the statement. He also produced a season-high 35 points against the Clippers in the run.

And the problem doesn’t stop at the offensive end. On the defensive end…

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Miami has allowed 121.1 points per game, with its defensive rating hovering around 116.8. Opponents have repeatedly exploited gaps in perimeter coverage, leaving the frontcourt scrambling to contain drives and recover to shooters.

For Adebayo, the challenge extends beyond finding more scoring opportunities. The Heat needs its captain to establish a reliable offensive role while helping restore the defensive communication that has deteriorated during the opening weeks.

Wade’s proposed rotation adjustment could address the first concern.

Giving Adebayo greater responsibility with the second unit would allow him to attack more frequently, although it would not automatically resolve the spacing issues when both stars play together.

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With Miami Heat preparing to face Utah, Adebayo has another opportunity to respond. Whether he scores 30 or contributes through defense and rebounding, Haslem’s expectation remains the same: consistent intensity from the opening possession.