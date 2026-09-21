Zach Randolph Drops Bombshell on Russell Westbrook Retirement, Floats Eastern Conference Team as Perfect Landing Spot

Russell Westbrook appeared to close the book on an 18-year NBA career last month. Yet former NBA players are already questioning whether the final chapter has actually been written. The latest conversation began on the Out the Mud podcast, where Patrick Beverley defended Russ’ remaining ability.

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Bev argued that the former MVP should have another three or four years in the league and compared him to a “small version of LeBron James.” The discussion then shifted toward a potential destination, with Beverley suggesting Miami as a possible fit.

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“I’d like to see him down there in with the Heat with Young. That’ll be a nice fit,” Randolph said before mentioning that he had recently spoken with Westbrook’s younger brother, Ray.

“I just saw his little brother yesterday, right? I got a chance to highlight him, man. So, he got a lot left. He might be back. We don’t know. He might be back.”

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That final possibility changed the tone of the conversation.

Russell Westbrook officially announced his retirement in August after 18 seasons, leaving the NBA as its all-time leader in triple-doubles, a nine-time All-Star, and the 2017 MVP. He finished his final NBA season with Sacramento, averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 assists in 64 games.

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Randolph’s comments do not establish that Westbrook is planning a comeback. They do, however, show that people who know him believe there may still be enough basketball left to make one possible.

That said, A public retirement announcement is separate from the NBA’s formal Voluntarily Retired List process, which requires written notification to the Commissioner from both the player and the team with which he is under contract. But if the league places a player on that list, league rules prevent him from playing in NBA games for one year unless the Board of Governors unanimously approves an earlier return. If Westbrook were formally placed on the Voluntarily Retired List, a comeback would involve more than simply deciding he wanted to play again.

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And history shows that veteran players can step away and later return. Rasheed Wallace retired after the 2009-10 season with Boston before returning to the NBA for the Knicks in 2012 at age 38.

Miami would also give Russell Westbrook an intriguing basketball environment. The Heat now have Giannis Antetokounmpo alongside Bam Adebayo after acquiring the 2x MVP from Milwaukee this summer. Their current roster also includes veterans such as Klay Thompson and Bobby Portis.

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The fit would not be perfect.

A Westbrook-Giannis-Bam combination could create spacing concerns, particularly against defenses willing to pack the paint. But Russ could bring something the Heat value: another aggressive ball handler capable of pushing the pace, creating opportunities, and supplying veteran experience.

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For now, Westbrook remains retired. Randolph’s comments simply reopened a door that many assumed shut for good.