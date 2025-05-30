Zaya’s Athletic Connection Runs Deep While Dwyane Wade Gave Up NBA Hopes for Kids

With a nickname like ‘Flash’ for a dad, athleticism seems pre-programmed. And if your father is three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade, hoops practically define your heritage. You just can’t escape those traits. So, naturally, the world expected the same from Zaya. But recently, she shared something surprising. It left fans wondering if sports would take a back seat now that Zaya has chosen the fashion world over athletics.

Now 18, Zaya has always had Dwyane Wade as her biggest supporter, no matter what path she chooses. And while the world expected her to chase a career in sports, she confidently chose the fashion world instead. Wade, to his credit, never forced his opinions or his profession onto his kids. And on a recent episode of The Why with Dwyane Wade podcast, Bob threw an interesting question her way. He asked how she felt about basketball and if, as the daughter of a legend, she ever felt the urge to show off a little of that D-Wade magic.

It certainly wasn’t the first time she’d been asked this question. Zaya replied, “Yeah, and I still do to this day. Playing is interesting, but sporting – I mean, you could literally say it’s in my blood. So of course, I played it when I was a kid and like in school and everything. And not to toot my own horn, but I was a bit of a natural.” Sure, Zaya showed court savvy growing up—given her lineage, how could she not? But what she revealed next shocked just about everyone in the room, except for Dwyane Wade, of course.

via Getty SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 12: Dahveon Morris, Jolinda Wade, Zaya Wade, 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade, Kaavia James Wade, Gabrielle Union and Zaire Wade attend the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Zaya revealed, “I love volleyball. I mean it’s one of my favorite sports to play and like probably like third favorite to watch behind basketball. I was a libero which is crazy ‘cuz I’m super long and you’re like not supposed to be long.” In other words: weekend baller, rising supermodel, nonprofit cofounder, and unexpected volleyball libero? How many shades does this 18-year-old really have? Well, that’s tough to say. But then again, she is the daughter of Dwyane freakin’ Wade.

Dwyane Wade wanted full honesty from Zaya

Dwyane Wade, now 43, always knew that raising a daughter meant creating a space where she could be herself, no filters attached. From day one, he wanted Zaya to feel like she could open up about anything, no matter how complicated or personal. “I told (Zaya) this will have to be an honest relationship,” he said. “You and I should never be guessing and never lying to each other.”

After coming out as transgender at 12, Zaya has become a runway fixture—debuting for Miu Miu at 15—and a leading LGBTQ+ advocate. While navigating her own identity, she found strength in those open talks with her dad. Wade admitted that committing to honesty didn’t just help Zaya, it also pushed him to reflect on himself. “We need to lead with honesty,” the former NBA star added. “You know it’s a lot about me you don’t know as well, and there’s a lot about you I don’t know about and (we’re) trying to do this.”

Those tough conversations weren’t easy at first. Zaya admitted it took time for her to feel fully comfortable opening up. But gradually, through long, meaningful talks, she and her dad built the kind of bond most families dream about. “Having deep conversations helped us understand each other better,” Zaya shared. And now, it’s clear that their relationship is open and growing side by side.