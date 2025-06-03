Zaya’s $20 Birthday Strategy Fuels Her Personal Mission With Dad, Dwyane Wade

Zaya Wade just turned 18, and she made a statement doing so. On May 29, she marked the milestone with a bold LA celebration: “The Venus Ascension Ball.” Just two days before Pride Month kicked off, the event also celebrated the one-year anniversary of Translatable—a digital space she co-founded with her dad, Dwyane Wade, that uplifts LGBTQIA+ youth.

Naturally, the party had heart and smarts. Held at NeueHouse Hollywood, entry was just $20, but the impact was way bigger. Every dollar went straight to Translatable. The support system was solid—Dwyane, Gabrielle Union, and little Kaavia all showed up to show their love. Major brands—MAC Cosmetics, H&M, the Utah Jazz, and Folx Health—backed the event, while the Trans Wellness Center (led by Marian Marroquin) served as the nonprofit partner. The highlight? MAC handed over a whopping $100,000 donation to the Wellness Center in Zaya’s honor.

Yet, fundraising aside, it was still a ball, in every sense of the word. With $15,000 in cash prizes for runway categories, the night had glam, glitter, and real heat. Zaya hit the stage herself, stunning in a beaded strapless gown and later switching into a short lace number. Her cake, a two-tiered homage to Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, echoed the night’s theme of rebirth and self-discovery. Like the goddess in the painting, Zaya made her own radiant debut.

“It was indescribable,” Zaya said. “Imagine an explosion of love and light wrapped up into one magical night. You’re not even close to what it felt like yet.” Gabrielle Union echoed that energy on Instagram with a birthday post: “You are so loved and cherished and you make us so proud daily… May year 18 bring you blessings, adventures, and glorious peace. Love you!!!”

Finally, her bond with her dad added another emotional layer. Dwyane shared a podcast where Zaya joined him as a guest, diving into their father-daughter journey. He got real, saying there’s so much about their relationship that people don’t get to see. And honestly, this birthday wasn’t Zaya’s first step in advocacy—it was just her latest stride.

Zaya Wade’s bigger picture

To understand the heart behind Zaya Wade’s birthday bash, you’ve got to go back to 2024. That’s when she and her dad, Dwyane Wade, launched Translatable—a digital platform designed for LGBTQ+ youth of color. It wasn’t just about giving them a place to be seen, but also a place to be heard. Through creative expression, shared stories, and helpful tools for families, the platform built a bridge between young voices and the adults trying to support them.

Naturally, this wasn’t something that came out of nowhere. Back in 2020, when Zaya came out as transgender at age 12, her family didn’t hesitate—they stood with her, front and center. But even with that love, there were tough choices. The Wades made the difficult call to leave Florida and move to California in response to rising anti-LGBTQ+ policies. Dwyane said it best: “We’ve done so many great things here so it wasn’t easy to leave. But the community wasn’t here for Zaya, so the community wasn’t here for us.”

Since then, Zaya has taken the wheel right alongside her dad. They’ve continued shaping Translatable into a space that actually does the work. Dwyane even shared the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award with her, explaining the mission clearly—“to give young people from across the LGBTQ+ community an online place to connect, and provide families with educational guides to help learn more about LGBTQ+ issues and being support systems.”

So, at the end of the day, Zaya’s party was loud, proud, and full of love—but her message was the part that’ll last.