“I Feel Sorry for Tyrese Maxey”: Shaquille O’Neal Opens Up on LeBron James, Jaylen Brown Joining the 76ers

Super teams often create as many questions as they answer. The Philadelphia 76ers may have stacked one of the NBA’s most talented rosters, but Shaquille O’Neal believes one player could end up paying the highest price. As LeBron James and Jaylen Brown officially join the side, the Hall of Famer appeared less worried about the veterans. His concern centers on Tyrese Maxey: Can the guard continue his rise without sacrificing the role that made him an All-Star?

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“I’m interested in how this team will work. The person I feel sorry for is Tyrese Maxey,” Shaq said, speaking on The Stephen A. Smith Show about Philadelphia’s new-look roster. “He came in a regular guy. Joel Embiid was hurt most of the year. Tyrese rose up like, ‘Hey, I’m the star, this is my team.’ Now you bring Jaylen Brown in, is he going to step back? And now you bring LeBron in, is he gonna take another step back?

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“He’s gonna have to revert back to just being a regular guy. And will that affect him? Because he was starting to make a name for himself, he made the All-Star team, he was a star. One or two people on that team are gonna have to defer. Four big-name guys, everybody can’t get off every night.”

He pointed to the guard’s rapid rise over the past season, when injuries opened the door for Maxey to greater responsibility and establish himself as one of the league’s emerging stars. Joel Embiid and Paul George’s repeated long stretches of absence allowed him to expand his wings and carry the side.

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That’s the challenge the 76ers must solve.

The Sixers now feature four players who have built careers with the ball in their hands. Joel Embiid has consistently ranked among the NBA’s highest usage big men when healthy (32%), while Maxey developed into an All-Star by carrying a much larger offensive load (29%). Jaylen Brown (35%) and LeBron James (27%) also arrive with a similar profile.

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JB spent years operating as one of the Celtics’ primary scoring options, and Bron remains one of the NBA’s most influential offensive engines even at the age of 41. Putting those four players together creates obvious questions about touches, shot attempts and offensive hierarchy.

Coming after an MVP-caliber performance, Brown might eat up a lot. But we never know. And given Maxey’s age and experience, he might fall at the bottom of the hierarchy. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean Maxey’s impact will decline.

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LeBron James has evolved into a more balanced playmaker, especially in the last season. He took the role of a third option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. If that approach continues with the Sixers, Maxey could benefit from cleaner driving lanes and more open perimeter looks instead of carrying the tiring playmaking burden every possession.

Maxey may not need to create as many difficult shots if defenses must also account for Embiid in the paint, Brown attacking the wing, and LeBron James directing the offense. Fewer possessions don’t always translate into less value, especially for a player whose speed and shooting thrive in space. Still, Shaq’s concern remains understandable.

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The Sixers have enough talent to compete for a title. But the only concern is how well the talent fits together.