“They’re Exposing”: Gilbert Arenas Points Out Fatal Flaw in LeBron James and Joel Embiid After Cavaliers Run 76ers Off the Floor

LeBron James had a difficult homecoming in Cleveland. Returning to his hometown for the first time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, the four-time NBA champion had little to celebrate as the Cavaliers handed his team a tough 119-95 loss. Joel Embiid struggled just as much, and their combined difficulties raised questions about the new-looking Sixers’ ability to compete.

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Gilbert Arenas believed the Cavs exposed a weakness that could become a serious problem for the Philly team. The former NBA star pointed to the contrasting playing styles of Philadelphia’s two biggest names and Cleveland’s ability to exploit them.

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“It seems like they’re exposing that Embiid can’t really be on the court with certain teams. It’s just that Cleveland was too fast,” he said on Gil’s Arena. “I think they started off what like 15-2 or 14-2. It was something; it was something crazy at the beginning of the game. You’re talking about two dudes (Embiid and James) that got to kickstart their s— you know, to get warmed up. To play against teams that are going to run, you can’t slow.

“Like you can’t play to Embiid and LeBron at the beginning of the game, trying to get their motors going. They need to run up and down a little bit to get started. So, when you’re talking about like a team like Cleveland, right, they got damn near four guards, right? And they’re pushing it.”

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The opening quarter offered a clear example of what Arenas was describing. Cleveland raced to a 19-4 lead before Philadelphia could settle into the contest. The Cavaliers eventually closed the first period with a 33-22 advantage, putting the Sixers in an uncomfortable position. The 76ers’ early mistakes only made matters worse.

The visitors committed three turnovers and surrendered seven offensive rebounds in the opening quarter. Cleveland also took 10 more shots despite attempting four fewer free throws. Those extra possessions allowed the home team to dictate the game rather than wait for Philadelphia to establish its preferred pace. Embiid was particularly ineffective.

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The former MVP missed all seven of his attempts in the first quarter and never found much rhythm afterward. He finished the night 0-for-9 from the field. That mark also placed him alongside some unwanted franchise history. Since 2000, no 76ers center has missed more field-goal attempts without making one in a game than Embiid’s 0-for-11 performance in 2019. James did not fare much better.

In his first game back in Cleveland while wearing a Philadelphia uniform, he managed just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. Six turnovers further highlighted his struggles. The homecoming that had generated plenty of attention before tipoff quickly turned into a frustrating night. The 76ers did show some fight after their disappointing start.

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They gradually worked their way back into the contest and cut Cleveland’s advantage to just two points, 67-65, in the third quarter. However, the Cavaliers had another gear. They responded with a decisive 24-9 run to close the period, restoring control and leaving Philadelphia with little room to recover.

Embiid’s limited involvement down the stretch also attracted attention. He played 25 minutes and did not return for the final quarter and change. Head coach Nick Nurse clarified that the center was not playing under a minutes restriction, making his absence an additional talking point after the loss. Despite the disappointing performance, Tyrese Maxey urged fans not to lose sight of Philadelphia’s overall progress. “We’ve done a good job. We’re 8-2. I don’t want to dwell on it too bad.”

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There were positives elsewhere in the lineup. Jaylen Brown finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, while rookie VJ Edgecombe contributed 19 points and four steals. Maxey added 17 points, though he needed 15 attempts to do so. Still, those contributions could not overcome Cleveland’s superior execution.

The 76ers have enough offensive talent to trouble most opponents. Cleveland provided a convincing demonstration of how quickly that talent can be stopped.