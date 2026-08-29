“He Can Do Whatever The Hell He Wants”: NBA Hall of Famer Addresses 49ers Owner Jed York’s Controversial Arrest

San Francisco 49ers owner John “Jed” York found himself at the center of an unexpected legal situation in Ohio just weeks before the team’s season opener. The 46-year-old was arrested Sunday morning in East Palestine, Ohio, near his family’s home. But the recent arrest has sparked plenty of conversation outside the NFL world. Now, NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway has weighed in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The incident began with what appeared to be a simple online interaction from York. Instead, it led to an undercover operation, an arrest and a court appearance within a matter of days. Tim Hardaway offered a blunt take on the controversy surrounding the San Francisco 49ers owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No, but I will tell you this,” Hardaway began speaking about the incident on the Crossover Podcast. “San Francisco 49ers owner, he should know better. He should be more careful. His security people should be more careful. He got time to himself. That’s terrible.”

York allegedly responded to an undercover ad on a known prostitution website and “arranged to have se*ual activity with the female in exchange for $140,” according to ESPN. Tim Hardaway had no clue about this; the host of the podcast made the revelation, and the NBA Hall of Famer rolled his eyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-time All-Star pointed out that Jed should have taken the NFL’s rookie development programs since they educate the players entering the league about situations that can potentially put them in serious trouble.

Tim Hardaway then wondered whether York was married and whether he had children who could be affected by the controversy. York filed for divorce from Danielle Belluomini York in May after more than 15 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce proceedings were still pending as of Aug. 12, according to court records. This distinction led to Hardaway’s next point.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If he’s not married, well, you know, he can do whatever the hell he wants,” Hardaway said.



The NBA Hall of Famer was not alone in taking a more sympathetic view of York. Shannon Sharpe also pushed back against the idea that the incident should define York as a person.

“It don’t make him no bad brother,” Sharpe said on the Nightcap podcast. “The man is human… he a man and he still got needs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an embarrassing situation for the 49ers owner. But Tim Hardaway and Sharpe both didn’t judge York’s character based on the incident.

More details on Jed York’s arrest

Police said York responded to an advertisement posted by an undercover officer posing as a woman. During the exchange, York allegedly used the name “Joe” while attempting to arrange a meeting.



His initial message reportedly received no response. York sent another message Sunday, prompting the undercover officer to arrange a meeting in East Palestine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities then moved in at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community near the Pennsylvania border, with assistance from a local task force. York was taken into custody at approximately 9:35 a.m., according to Ohio news outlet WKBN. He was released later that day after posting a $5,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Monday, the prostitution-related accusation had been reduced, and York pleaded no contest to lesser charges of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools.



He was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay $1,150 in fines. Court records also indicated that a phone identified in the affidavit as having been “used to arrange the criminal act” was ordered to be returned to York.

The team has already made its position clear, choosing not to elaborate after the legal matter was resolved. “As this is a legal matter, which has been resolved, we will not be providing any further comment at this time,” a 49ers spokesperson said.