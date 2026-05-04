“Stop It”: ESPN’s Shot at Mike Vrabel–Dianna Russini Drama Creates Awkward Moment for Charles Barkley & Co.

There is no untouched matter, whether it’s any controversy or a trolling job; Inside the NBA will always speak about it. But they were silent on the recent rumored linkup between New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former NFL reporter Dianna Russini. On Sunday, Charles Barkley and his co-hosts spoke on it, but it was awkward, which made it even funnier.

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This began on the “Gone Fishing” segment on Inside the NBA, where the crew mocks or supports the ousted playoff teams. Alongside players, it consists of images of former legends, team supporters, and some controversial figures. This time Boston Sports’ New England Patriots were expected to be on it after their humbling 13-29 loss in the SuperBowl. But Russini and Vrabel being included in the Celtics’ send-off, though, was unexpected. Barkley was the first one to notice their image and said, “You guys are…”

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Host Ernie Johnson steered the topic away. But Kenny Smith said, “Who are those two people in the front, I don’t know”. Charles Barkley again chimed, “Stop it. If that’s on purpose, stop it.” Johnson continued to name other Boston-area celebrities such as podcaster Bill Simmons, actors Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and John Krasinski but ignored Vrabel and Russini, posed in the famous “I’m flying” scene from the movie “Titanic.” Even Shaquille O’Neal tried to bring it up.

Shaq said, “There is last one left.” But EJ was determined not to bring the controversy up and said,” That’s all I see on that boat. I don’t see anything else.” And

Barkley agreed with the notion, “Exactly right”. ESPN has largely avoided the scandal up to this point. So it was obvious that Inside the NBA which now airs on ESPN will also not speak about it. But the interaction between the crew seemed awkward for a reason. Half of them were aware that they won’t talk about it and other half wanted to know more about it.

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Kenny and Shaq could have pressed more for answered but still was a classic moment for the crew that the fans were missing. Since the intimate pictures of Russini and Vrabel from Arizona first leaked, the story has spread like wildfire.

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Deep dive into Mike Vrabel’s recent controversy

From resurfaced interview moments and suspicious old posts on X, to tampering allegations and even an alleged Spotify playlist, the saga has featured plenty of twists and turns. The images showed the pair hugging, lounging poolside, and holding hands on a private rooftop. Russini and Vrabel are married to their respective partners, this scandal has become one of the biggest stories in all of sports. While many deemed it an affair, both parties refuted the allegations.

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Since then, Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14, 2026. Her career in American football with WRC-TV in 2013, Russini worked for ESPN before joining The Athletic in 2023. Now reports emerged that she still has more job offers on the table, if she wished to accept. Similarly, Mike Vrabel made headlines for stepping away from the team during Rounds 4–7 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But now remains fully focused on leading the Patriots. While they would want the reports and camera to stop, the NBA’s top show featured them as the Inside crew of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal argued amongst each other.