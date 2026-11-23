Tom Jackson’s influence stretched well beyond the football field, and the reaction to his passing has reflected just how many lives he touched across sports. As tributes poured in following the former Denver Broncos linebacker and ESPN broadcaster’s passing at 75, one message from NBA champion Ron Harper stood out.

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For Harper, Jackson was more than a football icon. He was an Ohio brother.

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Harper shared a heartfelt message on X, posting a series of praying and heart emojis alongside the words: “a Ohio brother.”

The five-time NBA champion’s tribute came as the sports world mourned Tom Jackson, who died on Friday, Nov. 20. His family and ESPN announced the news on Sunday, with longtime broadcast partner Chris Berman delivering the announcement at the beginning of Sunday NFL Countdown.

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Ron Harper was not alone in remembering Jackson.

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, who worked alongside him at ESPN, posted a simple but emotional “Miss ya TJ” on X. Ohio native Harper shared his message, reposting Carter’s X post. ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler also shared a tribute, calling Jackson “a true giant in our industry” and recalling the effortless chemistry he built with Berman.

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The announcement itself was an emotional moment.

Tom Jackson’s family had informed ESPN of his death on Friday but requested that the news be held until Sunday morning, allowing Berman to share it with viewers. Fighting back tears, Berman described Jackson as “one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet.”

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He also recalled their three decades working together, describing his friend as kind, thoughtful, loyal and endlessly engaging.

What made the loss particularly difficult for Berman was that the two had reunited only weeks earlier. On Nov. 1, Jackson made a surprise visit to ESPN’s Bristol studio to celebrate 40 years of NFL PrimeTime. Footage of the reunion, including Berman’s stunned reaction and warm embrace, was shown during Sunday’s coverage.

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It was their final face-to-face meeting.

The tributes extended beyond ESPN. Sports analyst Rich Eisen remembered Jackson’s kind act in his early days as a young SportsCenter. He considered TJ one of the people who made him feel welcome. Moreover, ESPN brought back the “Jacked Up” segment as a final tribute, closing it with one of Jackson’s memorable hits from his playing career.

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However, Tom Jackson’s legacy was built long before he became a familiar face on television.

The Louisville product spent all 14 seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos from 1973 to 1986. A fourth-round pick, he became one of the defining figures of the franchise’s famed “Orange Crush” defense, helping Denver reach its first Super Bowl in 1977 and returning to the championship game in 1986.

His second career brought him an equally lasting place in football culture. Tom Jackson joined ESPN in 1987. And he went on to become a fixture on Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Prime Time. This was where his partnership with Berman connected with viewers for nearly three decades.

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In 2015, the Pro Football Hall of Fame recognized his broadcasting contributions with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award.

Denver also made sure to honor one of its most beloved figures. Following the Broncos’ 38–24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, head coach Sean Payton made a tribute. He dedicated a game ball to Tom Jackson’s wife, Jennifer, and their daughters, Taylor and Morgan.

The family has not disclosed the cause of Jackson’s death. But the tributes from Harper, Carter, Berman, and the wider sports community have made one thing clear: His influence reached far beyond the teams he represented. For those who knew him, TJ was a football legend, a teammate, and a friend.