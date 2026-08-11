“Where’s the Loyalty?”: NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Defends LeBron James From Byron Scott & Others Over 76ers Move

One thing’s for sure. Shannon Sharpe will be the biggest LeBron supporter regardless of which jersey he has on, even as LeBron James’ decision to sign a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for his 24th NBA season leaves a bitter taste in Los Angeles. Since he left the Los Angeles Lakers, Byron Scott has been the latest traditionalist to accuse James of ring-chasing. However, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has mounted a ferocious defense of the all-time leading scorer, taking direct aim at the double standard applied to players versus organizations.

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On the latest episode of Nightcap, Sharpe addressed the Showtime Lakers legend’s comments with a disclaimer.

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“I love B-Scott and B-Scott know this because… we used to work out at the same gym when I used to work in LA,” Sharpe stated.

After noting they often derailed their own workouts by talking sports for an hour, Shay systematically dismantled the narrative that James owes the Lakers, or any franchise, unwavering allegiance.

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“But the fact of the matter is Milwaukee traded Kareem. Where’s the loyalty? Where’s the loyalty? The Lakers traded Shaq. Where’s the loyalty? Orlando traded Shaq. Where’s the loyalty? We expect loyalty from the player but we don’t demand loyalty from the organization.”

His co-hosts, Chad Ochocinco and Joe Johnson, agreed that critics will nitpick even if LeBron wins a title with the 76ers. Sharpe condemned the hypocrisy of criticizing players for pursuing championships while franchises actively make the exact same calculations, shuffling rosters to chase a title. Yet players face backlash for prioritizing their own competitive interests.

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“The organization says, ‘we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of the organization.’ A player does what’s in his interest, ‘oh, he’s running from time, he’s running, he’s chasing rings.’ What are the teams chasing?” Sharpe asked rhetorically.

“Why did Miami trade for Giannis? You don’t think they’re chasing rings? Why did 76ers trade for Jaylen Brown? You don’t think they chasing rings? What we doing here? If you in a sport, aren’t you trying to win said championship of your sport? I would like to think so.”

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Sharpe’s passionate monologue comes in direct response to Byron Scott and other critics who claim that James’ relocation to Philadelphia will not alter his position in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate even if it results in a championship for a franchise starved for a title since 1983.

“I think it’s just going to get more people to say he’s the GOAT. But it’s still going to be a debate. It’s still subjective,” Scott said on the Fast Break podcast.



“It puts him closer to Michael Jordan in the way people are going to look at it. But the one thing that’s always going to separate them, as far as I’m concerned, is that Michael Jordan won six championships in six Finals appearances.”

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Former NBA enforcer Olden Polynice shared a similar sentiment, stating that the minds of Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron fans are entirely locked in and won’t change regardless of what happens next.

Yet, as Sharpe concluded on Nightcap, the era of stars staying put like the “old Celtics” or icons Jerry West and Elgin Baylor is completely over. “Football ain’t the same. Guys move. Baseball ain’t the same,” Sharpe reminded.