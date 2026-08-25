Enes Kanter Escapes Potential Lifetime Ban From Chicago Arena, but WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s Decision Awaits

The Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever game is in the history books, and NBA veteran Enes Kanter Freedom was in the building. The ex-NBA center has been making headlines for several months over his stance against trans athletes potentially competing in the WNBA and his vocal support for remarks made by Indiana Fever forward Sophie Cunningham. He sat courtside wearing a T-shirt that read “Woman: Adult human female” with the words “woman” and “female” highlighted in red, and generated massive controversy during the game.

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Freedom got into an altercation with Chicago Sky point guard Natasha Cloud and was escorted out of Wintrust Arena. Because fans involved in courtside confrontations often face immediate lifetime bans from venues, there was initial speculation that the NBA veteran would receive a similar penalty. However, Wintrust Arena has refrained from taking direct disciplinary action against him.

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“Based on the incident last night, decisions regarding reprimanding or banning would be the purview of the WNBA,” a spokesperson of the arena told TMZ.

The confrontation happened late in the third quarter after Cloud scored on a driving layup and the Fever called a timeout. Cloud walked toward Freedom, who was seated courtside near the baseline. He responded by extending his arms and stepping forward.

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The circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain unclear. One source claimed Freedom had been making comments toward Cloud throughout the game. However, others say he was only cheering for the Fever, a claim Freedom later made himself during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“Around the last three-minute mark, she [Sophie Cunningham] shot the ball, and I put my hand in the air to celebrate it. Natasha Cloud saw that and literally in the next position, she came back, and she started yelling at me,” he told Ingraham.

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He also claimed that Cloud, annoyed with him for cheering for the Fever, told him that Cunningham wasn’t going to “sleep” with him and “cussed” at him in the next position.

While being escorted out of the arena, Freedom could be seen arguing with security. Although much of the exchange was difficult to make out, he could clearly be heard saying, “I’m supporting women; that is the reason they’re kicking me out. This is unacceptable.”

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He later took it to social media and wrote, “I just got kicked out of a @WNBA game for supporting WOMEN! Let that sink in, AMERICA!”

In the aftermath of her courtside altercation with Freedom, Natasha Cloud posted a clear message of unconditional support for transgender youth and adults on Threads.

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“To every trans kid/person, you are a part of MY community & tribe. You belong. You’re loved. You’re seen. You’re perfect as you are. & you will always be protected by me,” her post read.

Understanding Enes Kanter Freedom’s campaign against WNBA rules

Sophie Cunningham became the central focal point of this discourse after publicly advocating against the inclusion of transgender women in female athletics. She framed her stance as a “common sense” effort to protect biological women and young girls in sports.

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Her comments quickly turned her into a lightning rod within the WNBA, drawing intense pushback from inclusion advocates while simultaneously transforming her into a rallying figure for political groups. Activists began organizing demonstrations outside Indiana Fever games, holding signs that read “Save Women’s Sports”.

The WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement states that players must be women, but it does not formally define the word “woman” or outline specific policies for or against transgender athletes.

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Aligning himself with Cunningham’s stance, Freedom announced on social media that he was declaring himself eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft. Claiming his legal team reviewed the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, Freedom stated that if self-identification is the primary requirement, he meets the criteria by identifying as a woman to test the league’s rules.

“Article 13 Section 1 says if you identify as a woman, then you are allowed to play. Sure. I identify as a woman, so yes, I can play,” he told Fox.

A WNBA league source pushed back on Freedom’s declaration, dismissing it as a manufactured publicity stunt designed to create noise and affirming that outside pressure would not dictate the league’s policy decisions.

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Prior to the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game at Wintrust Arena, Freedom joined a small rally held outside the stadium, organized in support of Cunningham and the “Save Women’s Sports” campaign.

While Freedom’s push to join the WNBA draft is practically dead on arrival, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s pending response to his courtside ejection carries far higher stakes. Engelbert may issue a ban to punish Freedom for stepping toward a player on the court, or she may opt for a lighter reprimand to avoid giving his political campaign more publicity. Either way, any action from the commissioner will set a crucial precedent for courtside conduct but will also send a clear signal about where the league stands.