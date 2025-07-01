Magic Johnson Has One Recommendation for Fans Amid Rob Pelinka’s Offseason Misery

No one soaks up the off-season like NBA players—unless you’re repping OKC, you’re milking every drop of vacation bliss. And legends? They’ve earned the right to chill harder than anyone. Case in point: Magic Johnson. Lakers royalty, five-time champ, eternal vibe-setter. And what’s Magic’s off-season wisdom for Lakers Nation? One simple instruction: get that heinie to Taormina. The Sicilian gem is calling, and according to Magic, it’s the spot to reset, recharge, and maybe sip some limoncello while plotting the next title run.

It just might be what their fans would want. Especially after the absolute horror show they went through the last year or so. Getting Luka Doncic wasn’t even enough to get them through the first round. So the best decision is to just forget the sorrows. Or rather, drown them in the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, Italy.

“Cookie and I are so excited our friends Rodney and Holly Peete and John and Vicki Palmer joined us. We had a great time at the amazing San Domenico Palace, A Four Seasons Hotel in Taormina where the hit TV show White Lotus was filmed! I recommend everyone to come and experience this hotel. The food is off the charts and the views are incredible! Also, the pool is decked out in Dolce & Gabbana and Cookie and I both wore our Dolce last night lol! Just hanging out and had a little bite to eat in Greece yesterday!,” said Johnson on Instagram.

