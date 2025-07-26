Teyana Taylor Net Worth in 2025: Earnings, Endorsements, Businesses, & More About Iman Shumpert’s Ex-Wife

Teyana Taylor made headlines with her divorce from the former NBA player Iman Shumpert. However, a legal dispute arose afterward. In related filings, Shumpert also requested that the child support payment be reduced as he claimed that the actress earns much more than him. Which naturally makes one wonder: considering her growing roster of film roles, music projects, and brand partnerships, just how much has Teyana Taylor earned over the years?

What is Teyana Taylor’s Net Worth?

The Gonna Love Me singer took the world by storm this year when she announced her comeback after a five-year hiatus. The latest music video for her single also features LaKeith Stanfield and Aaron Pierre. Taylor’s first full album, Escape Room (since The Album), will be released in August of 2025.

After gaining fame from appearing in “My Super Sweet Sixteen,” Teyana’s first commercial release was Google Me in 2008. Following this, she collaborated with several artists, including Kanye West, such as Fade. Make Your Move and D.U.I. are some of her other notable works. After her album K.T.S.E. ranked No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart, she continued to find success with Morning, We Got Love, and The Album.

She has also appeared in several MTV shows and other movies, including The After Party (2018), and more. The teaser of her newest movie, One Battle After Another, featuring Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio, was unveiled this year too.

This year might be hectic for the singer, who has several projects lined up. The Battle of Baktan Cross, All’s Fair, RIP, Straw, and a Dionne Warwick biopic are some of the movies that Taylor will be adding to her resume.

Having played some of the most versatile and challenging roles throughout her career, the actress’s flair is loved by the fans. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she boasts a net worth of $5 million.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s divorce drama

A report claimed that the actress received four luxury houses worth $10 million, a $300k Maybach, a $70k Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus in her settlement. However, none of these claims were proved. In a special IG Live, she clarified that she “never entered” any settlement and walked away with only what was hers.

“Let’s get this gold-digger s— out the way. Every single car that I walked away with, I literally paid for out of my pocket. I bought my tour bus with my hard-earned money. I bought my Maybach after Iman crashed my Rolls Royce and never replaced it. Let’s be very clear, I left with what I came with,” she said.

via Imago Special Screening for Straw Featuring: Teyana Taylor Where: New York, New York, United States When: 03 Jun 2025 Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK. Copyright: xx instar54822453

Taylor had earlier filed a motion against Shumpert for allegedly revealing details of their divorce documents. The former NBA player denied the allegation and later filed a motion against her, accusing her of leaking details of their divorce settlement, as per In Touch. As per the ex New York Knicks player, her actions allegedly caused damage to his reputation and earnings.

He even reportedly sought a 20-day sentence for Taylor. The singer denied the accusations. As per some reports, Shumpert had earlier asked for a reduction in the $8,000 per month child support payments, arguing that his monthly income of $48,000 is much less than Taylor’s $94,000.

While their divorce was finalized in 2024, it seems the legal battle between the two is likely not yet over.