Lamar Odom Enters $28.27 Billion Market After Getting Kicked Out of LA Mansion Over Unpaid Dues

Interestingly, while Khloé Kardashian is out here flexing next-level luxury, her ex, Lamar Odom, seems to be living a story with a very different vibe. Just weeks ago, Khloé went viral for turning a garage into a dreamy walk-in pantry inside her $17 million Hidden Hills mansion. The 40-year-old gave fans a peek via her YouTube, and honestly, the crisp white jars and perfectly stacked snacks had folks stunned. It screamed calm, curated wealth. Meanwhile, Odom’s path seems far from that kind of serenity.

Despite reportedly having $30 million to his name, he recently found himself tangled in a rental mess. A Los Angeles property owner trusted him with a Studio City home on just a verbal agreement—a move that usually wouldn’t raise eyebrows for someone of Odom’s fame. But that handshake deal ended up costing more than expected.

As it turns out, in March 2025, a judge ruled against Odom for owing a whopping $45,000 in back rent. That could’ve easily been the final straw—but apparently, Odom isn’t done just yet. Days after the court order, he dropped a teaser of a surprising new move. Recently, he shared a video on his Instagram story where he was touring the office of Lab Grown Diamonds USA LLC—a company that’s been in the $28.27 billion market (estimations as per the Research and Markets website) for nearly a decade.

via Imago BET Awards 2022 – Arrivals Lamar Odom arrives at the BET Awards 2022 held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Microsoft Theater at LA Live, Los Angeles, California California United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename: collin-betaward220627_npgN7.jpg

Notably, Odom looked upbeat in the clip, smiling as he explored the glittering displays. He captioned it, “Excited for our new venture!!! @labgrowndiamondsusalle.” So the message hinted at a fresh start. Still, as he delves into the new venture, let’s not forget what brought him to this pivot point.

What led to Lamar Odom’s $45,000 housing mess?

To begin with, this wasn’t your typical eviction story. According to The New York Post, things took a turn when Executive Recovery Group, Inc.—the sublessor of Odom’s rented Studio City home—dragged him to court over a breached rental agreement. The filing came on March 20, after months of silence from Odom’s end. The deal had reportedly kicked off around December 15, 2024, and while it wasn’t a formal lease, it still expected monthly payments.

Naturally, you’d think $15,000 a month wouldn’t be a big ask for a former NBA champ. That was the amount due on the first of every month, per the court documents. But surprisingly, Odom—who’s also a 2x NBA champion—didn’t make a single payment between January and March 2025. After emails and calls went unanswered, the sublessor issued a hard deadline with a three-day ‘pay or quit’ notice on March 11, stating he was “required to pay said rent in full within three (3) days.”

Things escalated fast. The official notice warned, “If you fail to perform or otherwise comply, Landlord declares the forfeiture of the lease or rental agreement under which you occupy said premises.” To back it up, they also mailed him the same warning. The court filing noted that by then, “the amount of rent due was $45,000,” and just staying there was worth “$500 per day.”

Eventually, on March 17, Executive Recovery Group officially pulled the plug. The same filing confirmed the “election of forfeiture,” and now, Odom isn’t just being chased for unpaid rent—he’s on the hook for damages and legal fees too.