Father’s Day Stirs Vanessa Bryant’s Emotions as Nostalgic Tribute Brings Back Kobe’s Memory

“The kid’s like me. Damn it.”For the Bryant family, Father’s Day is no longer just a date on the calendar. “I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl Dad.” It’s a reminder of a legacy, a presence, and a man who once embraced being a “Girl Dad” with pride and purpose; he always carried on the court doing his magic. The memories of Kobe Bryant still live, not just because of the 5 NBA championships or the Olympic golds, but also through the stories or highlights, the small everyday moments his family continues to share.

In recent months, Vanessa Bryant and her daughters have made several public appearances that subtly echoed the spirit Kobe instilled in them. From Dodger Stadium to the lights of a WNBA game in Brooklyn, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri have carried out a humble purpose—to keep turning up, to keep smiling, and to keep remembering the life they once enjoyed with the NBA legend.

That emotional thread resurfaced this Sunday when Vanessa posted a powerful image with a strong message on Instagram: a photo of Kobe, surrounded by their daughters — Natalia, Gigi, Bianka — and a pregnant Vanessa carrying Capri. The caption read: “Happy Father’s Day @kobebryant 💕 You are so missed. We love you so much. #GirlDad 💕” The tribute, simple in tone but heavy with meaning, it gave the world and especially the Kobe fans a glimpse of how deeply Kobe’s absence is felt and how fiercely his memory is guarded even after 5 years of his demise.

The Bryant girls had recently attended a New York Liberty game, cheering for a family friend and Kobe protégé Sabrina Ionescu. While Ionescu and the undefeated Liberty performed on the floor, Vanessa, wearing brilliant red, exchanged smiles from courtside with her daughters and French Open champ Coco Gauff. Kobe’s relationship with Ionescu sprang from mentoring and a common vision that still defines her relationship with Vanessa Bryant and the daughters.

From Grief to Grace: How the Bryant women honor Kobe’s legacy

The Kobe family was also seen at the Dodgers game days earlier, as well as at USC for Natalia’s graduation. Each public appearance has reflected not just unity but a strong commitment to preserving what the 18-time NBA All-Star left behind, especially his love for the family and excellence. That same spirit was on display during a recent Liberty game, where Sabrina Ionescu called Vanessa a “Queen,” and Khloe Kardashian echoed the sentiment online, calling her “The baddest.”

Still, the respect goes beyond merely celebrity appreciation. It stems from the respect Vanessa has gained by bearing great personal loss with grace and resilience, guiding her girls across each turn, each stage, each fresh beginning, and always keeping them on the right track, respecting the discipline as once done by Kobe Bryant.

Even as she navigates public attention, Vanessa Bryant has been clear about setting boundaries for herself. As she recently dismissed all the rumors that were spreading regarding her reported pregnancy and relationship, although she cleared them away with humor and clarity, writing, “Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.” Her focus remains Kobe’s legacy and not the headlines, as she remains focused on her daughters.

Natalia, now 22, continues to thrive both academically and professionally. Her graduation from USC with a film degree came with a tribute to her father, who once won an Oscar, stitched on her stole. And as she grows into her own identity as a rising fashion icon and model, her steps always remain rooted in the values that her father instilled. And as for Bianka and Capri, their joy and presence alongside Vanessa are daily reminders that even in grief, when they’re missing their father, life can still bloom with a strong mother on their side.