Friday night’s Emirates NBA Cup group-stage finale inside Frost Bank Center delivered the kind of heavyweight drama that rarely surfaces before the postseason. After building a 16-point lead in the first half, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers watched the San Antonio Spurs roar back after halftime to claim a 99–96 victory, eliminating Los Angeles from the knockout rounds. Between nail-biting lead changes and chippy skirmishes, the game’s atmosphere left one Lakers legend thrilled.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the defeat dropped the Lakers to 15–4 and knocked them out of the Western Conference’s top spot, Magic Johnson saw enough in the clash between the West’s premier contenders to make an early postseason forecast on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What a fantastic game between the two best teams in the Western Conference. I can see both of these teams in the Western Conference Finals this summer! It was truly a game of two halves: the Lakers dominated the first half, and the Spurs took over in the second,” Johnson wrote on X following the final buzzer.

Johnson’s assessment captured the stark contrast between the two halves in Frost Bank Center. The Lakers controlled the opening quarters, dominating the paint, limiting Victor Wembanyama, and showing crisp ball movement. They started with a 27–14 lead after the first quarter, as the Spurs went 0-for-6 from beyond the arc and posted a season-low for points in a quarter.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Doncic had 19 points at halftime, Austin Reaves had to shake off the rust after missing the previous five games with a bruised left heel. He went scoreless in the first quarter and only had two points at halftime. But that came off a ridiculously difficult shot with Wemby on his heels.

Fan Pulse SHOULD THE NBA GO HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH THE NFL ON THANKSGIVING? Absolutely. Give us a full day of NBA games! No chance. Thanksgiving belongs to the NFL. Both. More sports, more fun! Only if the NBA brings its biggest rivalries. JOFAJD11 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

The Lakers shot 51.2% from the field before the break to carry a 54–38 advantage into halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

San Antonio, playing at full strength with De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper back in the rotation, completely altered the game’s tempo after intermission. The Spurs opened the third quarter on a 9–0 run and outscored Los Angeles 30–14 in the period. A three-pointer from Keldon Johnson erased the deficit to tie the game at 68-all with two seconds left in the third.

Wemby bounced back from an eight-point first half to finish with 25 points and 16 rebounds. For a San Antonio that’s seen the reigning DPOY record monster stats, a remarkable four steals and two blocks felt short of expectations and were credited to JJ Redick’s strategy to lock down the 7’4 phenom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephon Castle led San Antonio’s surge with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Castle buried back-to-back three-pointers midway through the fourth quarter to push the Spurs ahead 81–73. He then drilled a crucial three with 43.4 seconds remaining after Fox tracked down a rebound off Wembanyama’s missed free throw.

Los Angeles nearly pulled off a late escape despite shooting just 34.5% in the second half and committing a total of 17 turnovers. Seven of those came from Reaves alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic finished with 31 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, on a glaring 14-of-31 shooting and 1-of-13 from deep. Reaves added 21 points and eight rebounds, including a 25-footer with 33.9 seconds left that cut the deficit to 96–93. Walker Kessler chipped in 10 points and 13 rebounds while taking on the Wemby assignment and handling foul trouble. Collin Sexton added 12 points off the bench.

Fox’s double dribble led to the Spurs losing possession and giving LA a chance in the closing seconds. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson elected to foul rather than allow a game-tying three-pointer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake LaRavia converted both free throws with 7.7 seconds left to make it 96–95. Fox then answered with two free throws at the 6.6-second mark, and Quentin Grimes intentionally missed his second foul shot with 3.9 seconds remaining before Wembanyama secured the rebound and split a pair at the line.

Reaves’ half-court heave at the buzzer fell short, ending a heated night that also saw Doncic briefly get into an altercation with a spectator near the tunnel.

With the win, San Antonio improved to 16–4 and remained atop the Western Conference standings. But after Portland clinched West Group C by beating the Warriors, the Spurs qualified as the West’s Wild Card team and will face the Celtics on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles has a grueling road trip ahead of them as they head to Memphis. But while most seem to think their championship contention is an illusion, Magic Johnson already sees the Western Conference Finals matchup on the Spurs’ and Lakers’ schedules.