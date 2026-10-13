Paul Pierce’s Ex-Girlfriend Drags Celtics Champion Back to Court for Reportedly “Playing Games” in Settlement

A brief win last month didn’t end Paul Pierce’s legal saga with his ex. The contentious legal feud between the NBA Hall of Famer and his former partner, Princess Santiago has taken another aggressive turn as his former girlfriend returns to a California courtroom. Santiago is accusing the Boston Celtics icon of not following full financial transparency.

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According to newly submitted court documents obtained by TMZ, Santiago claims that the retired basketball superstar is “playing games” by not turning over crucial financial records needed to settle their ongoing child support and custody dispute over their young son, King Rafael Santiago Pierce.

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Santiago alleges that Pierce has provided incomplete documentation, leaving out critical figures concerning his true post-NBA net worth and income streams. In her motion, Santiago contends that Pierce failed to produce full pages of his bank statements and neglected to disclose relevant details surrounding his trust distributions and personal assets.

She further asserts that the 2008 champion omitted essential data regarding his commercial property holdings, his cannabis business ventures, and the complete scope of his post-retirement television earnings from Fox Sports 1.

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Santiago also informed the court that Pierce has failed to pay the $10,000 previously mandated by the judge to allow her to retain a forensic accountant to audit his personal finances. As a result of these alleged non-compliance issues, Santiago’s legal team is requesting an additional $40,000 to cover mounting legal fees alongside an order demanding immediate payment of the $10,000 allocated for financial auditing.

Paul Pierce and Princess Santiago’s year-long custody war

The roots of this legal battle trace back to January 2026, when Santiago filed a paternity suit in California while still pregnant with King. In her initial filing, Santiago expressed frustration over failing to resolve the matter privately, stating that her petition was not about drama or attention but rather seeking accountability for her child.

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Pierce, who is the father of Prianna, Adrian and Prince from his marriage to Julie Landrum, officially acknowledged paternity months later in April 2026, when the child was roughly two months old. That immediately kicked off a bitter contest over custody, child support, and legal fees.

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By July 2026, the dispute reached a boiling point over monthly financial obligations. Santiago’s legal counsel requested a steep child support order of $29,811 per month. Her team pointed to public interviews given by Pierce where he boasted that his endorsement money alone was so lucrative during his playing days that he never needed to touch his player salary and also cited his NBA earnings that were over $195 million.

Pierce pushed back strongly against Santiago’s demand for $30,000 a month, asking the court to set his obligation at $4,145 per month instead. In counter-filings submitted by his legal team, Pierce argued that his financial situation had changed drastically since retiring from professional basketball in 2017.

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He submitted court documents showing a monthly income of approximately $128,000 in 2025 and $165,000 in 2026, while highlighting that his television contract with ESPN had ended in 2021 and that final residual payments would cease by late 2026.

After ESPN fired him, The Truth went to FS1. But his show, Speak, was cancelled in 2025 and he’s yet to officially return to sportscasting outside of his podcasts.

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Pierce further noted that he was already encumbered with hefty family support obligations, currently paying $20,000 per month in spousal support and $24,000 per month in child support for his older children, totaling $44,000 monthly before adding any order for King. He also argued that Santiago maintained a successful career as an event planner earning over $400,000 annually, countering her claims of financial hardship.

In September 2026, the California court issued a temporary order requiring Pierce to pay Santiago $8,508 per month in temporary child support alongside a $100,000 payment toward her legal costs. It was a small reprieve for Pierce.

However, because temporary orders are subject to adjustment based on complete financial discovery, Santiago’s latest motion alleges that Pierce is intentionally hiding assets.

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Alongside the financial dispute, the former couple remains deeply divided on physical and legal custody. Pierce is petitioning for joint physical and legal custody, asserting that he leads a quiet and stable life, while Santiago continues to fight for sole custody.

With no final ruling issued on Santiago’s newest motion regarding the unreleased financial documents, the contentious legal battle between the Celtics champion and his ex shows no signs of slowing down.