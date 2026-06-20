“Condolences to the Family”: Basketball World Mourns the Loss of Hall of Fame Coach Gene Bess

When Gene Bess arrived in Poplar Bluff more than five decades ago, he reportedly told his wife not to unpack too much. Neither expected the stop to become a lifetime commitment. What followed was one of the most remarkable coaching careers in college basketball history. On Friday, the Hall of Famer died at the age of 91.

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Per TMZ, Gene Bess’ son Brian broke the news, “This morning at 4:00 am my dad went to be with Jesus. We are making arrangements and will let you know when we will celebrate.”

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According to Three Rivers College, Bess passed away at his residence in Poplar Bluff. He leaves behind a legacy that includes a 1,300-416 record, two NJCAA national championships, and recognition as the first college basketball coach to reach 1,000 career wins. The Hall of Famer also remains the winningest coach in college basketball history across all levels.

Bess spent five decades leading Three Rivers, guiding the program to national titles in 1979 and 1992 while making 17 NJCAA tournament appearances. His success eventually earned him induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023 as the first lifetime junior college coach to receive the honor.

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Basketball community grieves Gene Bess’ passing

During his Hall of Fame induction weekend in 2023, Bess reflected on the journey that took him from junior college gyms to Springfield. “I didn’t have any thoughts about being in the Hall of Fame, but I’m here with a bunch of great guys and I’m humbled and honored to be here,” he said. “I was honored to stay in the same community for 50 years. I enjoyed junior college. I felt like that was my God-given place to do my job.”

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The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame wrote, “The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame sends its condolences to the family and friends of Gene Bess, a coach whose longevity and success were unmatched in college basketball.” The Hall later described Bess as a coach whose accomplishments would “forever hold a cherished spot” in the sport’s history.

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Meanwhile, the head men’s basketball coach of Wake Forest University, Steve Forbes, wrote, “I was asked before we played 3 Rivers in 1997, was I nervous coaching against Gene Bess? I replied, “Yes, he’s been coaching longer than I’ve been alive!” One of the greatest wins in my career. I told this story when I got inducted into the JC HOF in May. He was JUCO Basketball 🙏”

That commitment to Three Rivers became one of the defining themes of Bess’ career. Despite opportunities elsewhere, he often spoke about preferring the junior-college level because it allowed him to focus on coaching. “Once I got here, I never really wanted to leave,” Bess said in a previous interview. “It’s the best form of basketball I know.”

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Former players often pointed to Bess’ demanding standards as the foundation of that success. One of the program’s most famous traditions involved preseason runs through Bacon Park, a disciplinary exercise that former player and assistant coach Dominic Okon later described as a lesson in accountability. “There are no shortcuts,” Okon said. “It’s part of the discipline. That stays with you for the rest of your life.”

Those lessons often surfaced in the biggest moments. During Three Rivers’ first national championship run in 1979, Bess’ team erased a 14-point deficit before winning the title game in overtime. “These kids just won’t quit,” Bess said afterward, a quote that would come to reflect the culture he spent decades building.

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Now, Alabama Community College Conference tweeted: “A sad day for @NJCAABasketball. Coach Bess was a phenomenal coach and a great human being. A true legend.”

Bess’ influence stretched far beyond wins and championships. According to Three Rivers College, at least 42 of his former players eventually became coaches themselves. During retirement events, Bess often said his greatest satisfaction came from seeing former players succeed long after their basketball careers ended. “I’ve got a bunch of former players out there who are doing well, and that’s probably the greatest satisfaction I get out of life,” he said.

On the other hand, FanDuel Sports Network’s Tom Crean, who also serves as pregame and post-game analyst for the Minnesota Timberwolves, shared his thoughts and prayers. He tweeted, “Coach Gene Bess was an absolute legend. Such a great Man and Coach. Seeing him joining the Basketball HOF and getting to congratulate him was a true honor. What a life.”

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Lastly, Vincennes University’s basketball team’s head coach, Todd Franklin, wrote, “Sad day! Will always cherish the fact that I got to know Coach Bess and Coach against him. Absolutely remarkable career and person.”

Bess is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nelda, along with his children, grandchildren and extended family. Beyond the 1,300 wins and Hall of Fame recognition, his influence continues through generations of players and coaches, including at least 42 former players who later entered the profession themselves.