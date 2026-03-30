“It’s Really Sad”: Charles Barkley Delivers Powerful Monologue Over Immigration After Alex Karaban Segment

The Elite Eight broadcast during CBS’ NCAA Tournament coverage took an emotional turn for Charles Barkley. He went off-script to make his disagreement known over an ongoing issue in the country, something the folks on Inside the NBA are fully familiar with. Moved by UConn forward Alex Karaban’s story, Chuck showed his support for every teen like him and advocated for more compassion across the board.

As he has been doing for weeks, Barkley called out the treatment of immigrants in the United States. “I want to be very careful with my words right now, because this is a really touchy subject for me,” Barkley began. This time, Chuck’s passionate rant was sparked by a human-interest feature on Karaban, whose family’s journey to America from Belarus and Ukraine has become a centerpiece of his collegiate narrative.

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“I love that kid and his family, but the way some of these other immigrants are getting treated in our country right now is a travesty and a disgrace,” Barkley said. Chuck didn’t just let the segment end there. His heartfelt monologue turned the CBS studio, usually loud with basketball analysis and jokes, sombre.

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Even his co-analyst, Nate Burleson, thanked him before moving ahead with their regularly scheduled programming. Back in January, Barkley issued a desperate plea for Trump to take action after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis.

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Why Alex Karaban’s story moved Charles Barkley

The segment that struck a chord with Charles Barkley documented the UConn Huskies’ quest for a three-peat with a huge boost from their star player: the tremendously talented Alex Karaban. What most don’t realize is that his journey to the national stage wasn’t that smooth-sailing.

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His mother, Olga Karaban, arrived in Massachusetts from Ukraine with her parents and grandparents in 1996. His father, Alexei Karaban, arrived in 2001 from Belarus to work as a software engineer. Their tenacity and athletic backgrounds, combined with the sports-inclined Massachusetts, provided the ideal environment to shape Alex Karaban’s basketball talent. He’d eventually become a foundational piece of Dan Hurley’s championship rosters.

Charles Barkley called Alex’s parents a “great immigrant story,” and added, “We have a lot of great immigrant stories out there, whose stories need to be told.” He highlighted that Alex’s success is a great example of athletic and academic excellence that everyone should strive for.

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Chuck has maintained this stance for decades. He makes a clear distinction between criminals and immigrants who do honest work. Given the situation in the US, he called the treatment of immigrants “really unfortunate and it’s really sad.”

Without someone like Ernie Johnson to steer Chuck back to basketball, the CBA crew largely let him say his piece. He concluded by saying. “Some of the stuff that’s happening to immigrants in our country right now is really unfortunate and is really unfair. But immigrants built this country, and we should admire them and respect them,” Barkley said, ending the segment by appealing for more respect for inspiring stories like Alex Karaban.