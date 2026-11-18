From Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan to Carlos Boozer’s son Cayden and Tim Duncan’s son Draven, the next generation of NBA families is starting to find its footing in college basketball. Another former NBA star had an even bigger reason to celebrate on Tuesday night. His son took center stage and delivered a career-best performance.

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The 22-year-old who put together a historic 46-point outing is none other than Andrej Stojakovic. He brought one of college basketball’s most famous venues, Cameron Indoor Stadium to life. The son of NBA veteran Peja Stojakovic helped Illinois beat No. 5 Duke 99-78 and created a record of his own.

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He became the highest-scoring visiting player in the arena’s history, surpassing Grady Wallace’s previous record of 43 points set in 1957. He finished 14-of-21 from the field, showcasing his ability to score in multiple ways.

So, ESPN uploaded the highlights on social media and captioned it with “MOVING LIKE HIS POPS PEJA 👀 Andrej Stojakovic’’s 46 PTS are the most ever scored by a visiting player at Cameron Indoor 😳.”

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The son of the former NBA champion was aggressive from the opening minutes, giving Illinois an offensive presence that Duke struggled to contain. Andrej Stojakovic had already scored 20 points in the first half, shooting 8-of-11 from the field, including 14 points in the paint. His ability to attack the basket against a physically imposing Duke lineup proved particularly important.

Illinois entered halftime with a 42-32 advantage, and Stojakovic continued his scoring assault after the break. Even as Duke attempted to find a way back into the contest, Illinois maintained control and eventually secured a 21-point road victory.

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Peja enjoyed a 13-year NBA career, playing for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks. He became particularly famous for his exceptional three-point shooting, finishing his career with 1,760 made three-pointers while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc.

A three-time NBA All-Star, he also played a major role in Dallas’ 2011 championship run, securing an NBA title in his final season. His legacy in Sacramento remains especially strong, with the Kings retiring his No. 16 jersey. Naturally, expectations followed his son into basketball, but Peja has consistently allowed Andrej to develop his own identity rather than become a replica of his game.

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Andrej Stojakovic has never hidden the pressure that comes with having a famous basketball father. Speaking to WCIA, he admitted, “I’ve dealt with that expectation and pressure my whole life.” However, he has also made it clear that his father’s influence extends beyond basketball. “It’s been great taking advice from him throughout my playing career, not just about basketball but about life in general,” he said.

Interestingly, the younger Stojakovic’s game has evolved in a different direction from his father’s. While Peja was renowned for his shooting, Andrej has developed into a 6-foot-7 scoring guard who relies heavily on his athleticism, finishing ability and strength when attacking the basket.

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“When I was in high school, I was more of a shooter.” Speaking to CBS Sports earlier this year, Andrej explained how his game changed over time. “As time passed, I was asked to do different things. That’s where my versatility came in terms of driving the ball and playing defense.”

His college journey has also involved plenty of adjustments. He began his career at Stanford before transferring to California, where he became a more prominent scoring option. He subsequently moved to Illinois, looking for an opportunity to compete at the highest level and make a deeper NCAA Tournament run.

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Andrej’s move proved right, as he averaged 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, playing an important role in the Fighting Illini’s run to the Final Four. The son of the former NBA champion even entered the 2026 NBA Draft process and participated in the draft combine. However, he ultimately withdrew his name and returned to Champaign for his senior season.

So far it has proved to be the right one for Fighting Illini and Peja Stojakovic’s son.