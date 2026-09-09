Fans Let Ben Shelton Hear It After Forgetting Dennis Rodman’s Daughter in Post-Match Interview

Ben Shelton had just finished a marathon win over Carlos Alcaraz that went all the way to a super tiebreak. Still, it is his post-match interview that has created another talking point.

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Shelton beat the defending US Open champion in five sets, with the match ending at 3:33 a.m. It lasted four hours and 28 minutes, leaving Shelton with plenty to reflect on after the biggest win of his tournament so far.

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During the interview, Shelton thanked the people who stayed in the stands for the entire match. He mentioned his best friend and sister, noting that they still had to be at work at 6 a.m. But there was someone else sitting courtside.

Trinity Rodman, Shelton’s girlfriend, had stayed to watch the match as well. When Shelton did not mention her, she appeared to jokingly ask, “What about me??” The moment soon caught the attention of fans online on an X post.

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The social media moment came after Shelton had already secured the biggest result of his tournament.

His win over Alcaraz sent him into the US Open semifinals, where he will face fellow American Frances Tiafoe. The victory also ended Alcaraz’s run as the defending champion.

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He has now reached the final four at his home Grand Slam, giving him another chance to make a deep run on one of tennis’ biggest stages.

Some fans saw him not mentioning her as a harmless relationship moment but noted that Rodman was not exactly happy.

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“Trinity Rodman was NOT letting Ben Shelton forget about her after his US Open win,” one fan wrote.

Rodman has been a regular presence during Shelton’s run at the tournament. She has also been open about supporting him as he continues to make progress on the tennis circuit. That made her reaction feel more playful than serious.

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Others focused on the fact that Shelton had just spent more than four hours on court and was speaking at nearly 4 a.m, letting him have it with a jab.

“Does she have to be at work at 6? she needs to sit down,” one fan joked.

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The comment came from Shelton’s explanation for mentioning his best friend and sister. He had specifically highlighted that they stayed despite having to work just a few hours later.

Trinity Rodman is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, who played for the Chicago Bulls during Michael Jordan’s historic years. She has been in a relationship with Shelton for about a year and a half now. The jokes got sharper from there.

“forgetting her in the shoutout is actually criminal work,” another user joked.

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The reaction plays into a familiar sports debate about who deserves credit for an athlete’s success. In Shelton’s case, though, Rodman has been more than a spectator. He has previously spoken about how much her support means to his career.

One fan also brought Rodman’s family into the conversation.

“Lmao she was so ready for the shoutout 😭 Ben really left her hanging like that!,” another fan wrote.

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Not everyone thought Shelton had done anything wrong though.

“Ben only mentioned the people who actually have a 6am job. Trinity doesn’t. She’s a pro sitting courtside at 3am with no early shift. The ‘What about me??’ one fan explained.

That is closer to how the moment appeared to play out. Rodman was in the building supporting Shelton, and her reaction came across as playful rather than an actual complaint.

Rodman’s reaction may have added another layer to the story, but the main takeaway from the night remains Shelton’s victory. After surviving a match that stretched deep into the morning, he now has a semifinal against Tiafoe waiting for him.