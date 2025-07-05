Caitlin Clark’s All-Star Ranking Means Nothing as Ex-NBA Star Sends Message to WNBA Community

She shattered voting records, yet her peers placed her behind her own teammate—what gives? Garnering a jaw-dropping 1,293,536 fan votes, Caitlin Clark crushed the single-season record and made it crystal clear who the people want to see. But here’s where things take a sharp turn. Despite being the fan favorite by a mile, the Indiana Fever star landed just ninth in player voting among guards. And this has left many fans scratching their heads, asking: what’s really behind this snub? It seems a former NBA star might have the answer.

If you thought this was just about public vs. peer perception, think again. What flew under the radar for many is the fact that the 2024 Rookie of the Year wasn’t even the top pick among her own team in the eyes of fellow players. That title went to Kelsey Mitchell, who ranked sixth, three spots above Caitlin Clark. Now, this isn’t a knock on Mitchell. She’s a solid performer. But the fact that Clark, who has been the face of the WNBA conversation all season, falls behind even in her own locker room? That says a lot about how divided opinions are when it comes to her presence in the league. Now, with the All-Star Game tipping off in her hometown of Indianapolis on July 19, it’s no wonder the buzz has spilled well beyond WNBA circles.

On a recent Road Trippin podcast episode, former NBA champ Channing Frye compared Caitlin Clark’s journey to that of Kevin Garnett. According to Frye, Clark, like Garnett, feeds off adversity. “She is relentless. She walks on the court and starts talking and pointing to everyone. It’s how she gets herself riled up,” he noted, adding that this could very well be the reason she lands into issues with others. However, Richard Jefferson chimed in with a reality check of his own.

“Players don’t give a s–t about this. They care about how you lace up,” Jeff said, giving no importance to these rankings. He brought up Tyrese Haliburton—labeled “most overrated” by peers before guiding his team to the Finals—as a reminder that peer rankings often reflect personal biases more than on-court value.

Looking at Clark’s numbers—18.2 points, 8.9 assists (second only to Alyssa Thomas), and five rebounds per game—it’s hard to argue she isn’t delivering. Even after missing five straight games, her impact is undeniable. But that ninth-place ranking? It’s another sign of the tension between her skyrocketing stardom and the cautious reception from within the league.

ESPN Broadcaster’s strong message against Caitlin Clark’s All-Star snub by her teammates

If you were surprised to see Clark’s ranking by her peers from the WNBA, you’re definitely not alone. And ESPN legend Dick Vitale made sure his voice was heard loud and clear. The passionate broadcaster wasn’t shy about calling out WNBA players for what he believes is more than just a voting decision—it’s a personal slight.

“Absolutely PURE JEALOUSY that ⁦⁩@WNBA players voted Caitlin Clark the 9th best guard . Some day they will realize what she has done for all of the players in the WNBA. Charted planes – increase in salaries-sold out crowds – improved TV Ratings,” Vitale wrote on X.

Now, love her or not, it’s hard to deny Clark’s impact. Furthermore, the defensive pressure she faces every night speaks volumes about how seriously opponents take her. Ranking her ninth among guards? That’s not just a snub—it’s baffling. Sure, she’s missed five straight games due to quad and groin issues, but does that really explain such a drop in peer voting? And it’s not just Clark who’s raising eyebrows.

Take Kelsey Plum—averaging 20.6 points per game, fourth-best in the league—she still landed 16th in player voting. Something about these results just doesn’t add up. So maybe Richard Jefferson is right in his opinion when he claims these rankings mean nothing.