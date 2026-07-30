“Calling Us Animals”: Tim Hardaway and Lindsey Hunter React to Sandy Brondello Calling Angel Reese a ‘Protected Species’

In case you missed it, the Toronto Tempo head coach, Sandy Brondello, was handed a disciplinary action after referring to Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese as a “protected species” earlier this month. In the American context, it was a distasteful/racist comment. And now, former NBA stars Tim Hardaway Sr. and Lindsey Hunter have shared their thoughts on the incident.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, she got reprimanded,” Hardaway Sr. noted on the Crossover podcast. “They suspended her for that because she was caught on mic. And you know what? They should have suspended her for two games because she came out and apologized. But you still apologize. I mean, you still [on] suspension.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardaway Sr. added, recalling the sequence, said: “She said something like Angel Reese got a foul, bro. And she got a foul, and she was like, ‘Yeah,’ she said that.”

Lindsey Hunter added to the conversation: “Well, you could take it how you take it, any kind of way you want. It’s like a species, like you know, animals. Even refer to yourself as animals, calling us animals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The hosts corrected Hardaway, noting that the remark took place during a live game, not in an off-court media appearance on a podcast. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 111–92 victory over the Toronto Tempo on July 17. While securing an offensive rebound, Reese made physical contact with Toronto center Nyara Sabally, who ended up injured in that sequence. The officials blew the whistle for a foul. Upset over the whistle while Sabally remained down on the floor, Brondello vented her frustration to official Toni Patillo.

A broadcast microphone picked up Brondello shouting, “Angel, she’s a protected species!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Note: Brondello is an Australian native. As per her, “protected species” is a colloquial phrase in Australian sports used to describe star athletes who receive favorable referee whistles. However, the phrase carries deeply offensive connotations in North America, particularly toward Black women.

Reese took offense to it, posting on X after the game, “ARE WE SURPRISED?! @SBrondello” with a clown face emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following public backlash, the WNBA handed Brondello a one-game unpaid suspension for using “inappropriate” language.

Sandy Brondello’s apology to Angel Reese

Prior to serving her suspension, Brondello released a formal statement expressing deep regret.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Angel, I’m sorry,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara’s injury, I used a phrase I shouldn’t have used, and I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also understand that my words carried an impact beyond what I intended, particularly for Black women in our league, and I’m deeply sorry for that. I’ve spent my career competing with, coaching, and learning from incredible Black women, and I regret that my words caused hurt to a community I respect so deeply.”

She shared that she also reached out to Dream general manager Dan Padover post-game, so that she could get in touch with Angel Reese.

Angel Reese responded to Brondello’s apology

Reese appreciated the swift response.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First, I appreciate Sandy’s apology, but I also appreciate the love and support that I’ve had for the last 48 hours,” Reese said. “It has been very overwhelming with a lot of love and also other things. But I am grateful that the league did take action.”

Though the league officially considers the matter resolved following the suspension and apology, the heated reaction from Hardaway and Hunter highlights how sensitive language remains under the spotlight.