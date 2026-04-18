Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker Face Heat for ‘Terrible’ Commentary During Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 1

NBA fans don’t entertain commentary that takes away the joy of watching the game. This season, anyway, has a complex broadcasting mechanism. And WNBA legend Candace Parker and the NBA’s own Dwyane Wade are seemingly ruining the experience of NBA on Prime.

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The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are fighting it out in the first match of the 7-game playoff series. And it looks like fans just don’t want to hear the legends speak. Here’s one moment that fans didn’t approve of. Tension flared between Jaden McDaniels and Nikola Jokic during a physical rebound battle in Q3. After scoring, McDaniels shoved Jokic from behind, sending him off balance into the courtside seats.

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The late contact drew immediate whistles, resulting in a technical foul, while Nuggets players rushed in to back Jokic as emotions briefly boiled over. At the moment, amidst breaking down the whole incident, Parker said, “McDaniels don’t want smoke with Jokic. Have you seen his brothers?”

Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade laughed at her joke. Now, that is just one incident that fans have pointed out. They haven’t enjoyed the times Parker and Wade spoke on their respective mouthpieces, and their reaction on social media just says it all.

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Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker are unbearable for the NBA fans

“She’s terrible😭,” one of the fans said about Candace Parker. Now, the 39-year-old icon has been facing some heat lately. During the Warriors-Clippers play-in game, she mispronounced Gui Santos’ name, calling him “Guy.” However, this misstep quickly triggered a wave of backlash on social media, as fans, in turn, voiced their frustration through a flood of critical comments.

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Meanwhile, another one said, “Candace Parker and D-Wade a horrible!” Criticism follows Candace Parker for disrupting big moments instead of letting them unfold naturally. Meanwhile, Dwyane Wade has drawn mixed reviews. praised for his personality, yet seen as overly casual or inconsistent, with some believing he needs sharper pacing and more polish, especially during extended stretches of live game coverage.

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Another one said, “Candace Parker, makes me want to mute the TV for this playoff game.” It’s not that Parker lacks basketball credibility. But in the playoff setup, fans feel her delivery is a little too flat and unbearable, and lacks pacing alongside the play-by-play.

Imago Candace Parker, Dwyane Wade

On the other hand, someone asked, “Please tell me I don’t have to listen to Candace Parker and Dwayne Wade all playoffs. PLEASE.” Not all playoffs. Amazon Prime Video holds a solid share of the postseason. It streams select early-round games, about one-third of the first two rounds. Still, the NBA includes Prime in its 2026 playoff schedule without giving it every matchup. Coverage remains split across multiple broadcasters.

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Lastly, a fan shared similar sentiments and said, “Candace Parker is the worst commentator I ever heard.” This reminds me of ESPN’s Doris Burke and the fans’ dislike of her. During the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the New York Knicks’ Christmas Day face-off, the veteran announcer’s clear bias towards New York annoyed the fans.

The playoffs feel louder, yet the commentary feels heavier. Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade sit at the center of it. However, fans are pushing back hard. Moments get cut short, reactions feel off, and frustration keeps building. Meanwhile, Prime’s partial coverage offers some escape; the message stays clear. Viewers want sharper voices and cleaner flow.