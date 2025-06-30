Dwyane Wade Embraces Cannes Nightlife With Candace Parker in 2-Word Message After Jersey Retirement Ceremony

A-list athletes in the spotlight for jersey retirement while recollecting their neon-lit energy of Cannes nightlife—this is the new era of sports and culture colliding. Just hours after Candace Parker’s No. 3 was raised to the rafters by the Los Angeles Sparks, a video has surfaced of Parker and fellow basketball icon Dwyane Wade.

In the video, the two stars were seen embracing the after-hours scene at one of the French Riviera’s most exclusive gatherings: The Afties. What sets The Afties apart isn’t just its guest list, but its origin story. Born from a sense of exclusion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the party was created by TJ Adeshola, Taylor Rooks, and their circle to provide a home for creatives of color and cultural drivers who felt left out of the mainstream festivities.

In just its second year, The Afties has become a magnet for stars—2025’s edition drew not only Candace Parker and Dwyane Wade, but also Carmelo Anthony, Gabrielle Union, Russell Westbrook, and Shay Mitchell, all moving to the beats of a rotating DJ lineup at the Chrystie venue. But the main moment that has now lit up social media: a video shared by theaftiescannes on Instagram, capturing Wade and Parker vibing together in the crowd.

Wade quickly amplified the moment, resharing it to his own IG story with a succinct, two-word message: “Always us @candaceparker.” The phrase wasn’t just a casual caption. It was a nod to their enduring friendship and mutual respect. A relationship that’s played out both on television panels and in the broader basketball community.

This recollection of celebration came on the heels of Parker’s emotional jersey retirement ceremony in Los Angeles, where she became just the third player in Sparks history to receive the honor, joining Lisa Leslie and Penny Toler. Parker’s impact is undeniable: two WNBA MVPs, three championships, and a legacy that now stretches from the hardwood to the broadcast booth and beyond.

NBA Icons’ tribute to Candace Parker’s iconic achievement

There are nights in sports that go beyond the scoreboard—and Sunday at Crypto.com Arena was one of them. As the Los Angeles Sparks took on the Chicago Sky, something far more emotional unfolded at halftime. The arena turned its spotlight to one of the game’s true pioneers, Candace Parker, who was honored with the ultimate recognition: the retirement of her No. 3 jersey.

If you’ve followed women’s basketball at all over the past two decades, then you know this moment was long overdue. As Parker stood center court with her family, surrounded by cheers and memories, it wasn’t just Sparks fans who celebrated her greatness. It was the entire basketball world. LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and someone who knows a thing or two about legacy, gave a quiet yet powerful nod to Parker.

He posted a clip of her special moment on Instagram with a caption that simply read: “🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.” No words, just pure respect. Sometimes, that’s all you need to say when greatness speaks for itself. On the flip side, fellow Lakers legend and Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson went all in with his praise in a text-heavy tribute—and rightfully so.

“Candace Parker has left an indelible mark on the Los Angeles Sparks, not only as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court, but as a true ambassador of our franchise and women’s basketball as a whole,” Buck wrote on X. Taking fans back to Parker’s arrival in 2008, Johnson reminded everyone just how much she transformed the team. “Candace is the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA…” he added, cementing her place among the elite.

For those lucky enough to witness it, Parker’s jersey rising to the rafters wasn’t just a tribute. It was history in motion. And now the video of the Afties resurfacing amid all of this could just be a reminder for Dwyane Wade and Parker to hit the club for celebrations.