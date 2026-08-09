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Ex-NBA Star Robin Lopez Calls Out Enes Kanter and Royce White for WNBA Draft Declaration

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Pranav Kotai

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Aug 8, 2026 | 10:46 PM EDT

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Ex-NBA Star Robin Lopez Calls Out Enes Kanter and Royce White for WNBA Draft Declaration

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Pranav Kotai

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Aug 8, 2026 | 10:46 PM EDT

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A pair of former NBA first-round picks lit up social media this week after both said they intend to enter the 2027 WNBA draft. Enes Kanter Freedom’s post on X has gained over 44 million views, while Royce White’s announcement in an interview and related posts have also drawn significant attention. The timing wasn’t an accident, both moves landed in the middle of an already heated debate over transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

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WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the situation in a letter sent to teams on Friday, describing the debate as “nuanced” but stopping short of naming either player. The WNBA’s players’ association also released a statement, but again did not directly call out Enes Kanter or White. Not everyone stayed that diplomatic, though – former NBA player Robin Lopez took a direct shot at both men.

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“Biggest issue: If you’re being drafted, people are saying ‘we want you around for 4 years & I can’t imagine anybody wants Enes Kanter or Royce White around them for even 4 minutes,'” the 16-year NBA veteran tweeted. “We’ve seen this illustrated whenever Enes is near Turkey or Royce comes close to logic/reality.”

Both jabs had specific targets. Kanter has spent years in an openly hostile relationship with the Turkish government, and White has drawn attention and criticism for a string of controversial political statements. Freedom moved first, posting a video on X Friday in which he said he’d studied the league’s eligibility rules and believed he qualified for the 2027 draft.

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“My team and I have carefully examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion,” Freedom said. “Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027.”

White followed hours later, telling Fox News Digital he’d be doing the same.

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“I’m transgender. I’m a woman. I identify as sometimes identifying as a woman for purpose of basketball, professional basketball, so I’ll be declaring for the WNBA draft in 2027 as well,” White said.

Regardless of the attention the announcements generated, neither player was ever likely to actually be eligible.

The WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement states only that “players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” It does not define “women,” contain a self-identification pathway, or include any hormone therapy, testosterone, or medical transition requirement.

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Both announcements have been widely viewed as political commentary challenging the league’s eligibility language rather than serious athletic pursuits. As of the latest reporting, neither player has formally walked back the declarations.

In the aftermath, Engelbert’s memo pledged that the league would handle the issue “thoughtfully and respectfully,” while reiterating that preserving the integrity of our game and ensuring fair competition remain top priorities.

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The players’ association echoed that tone in a separate statement Friday, emphasizing diversity and inclusion while making clear that the group will not be used as a political pawn.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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Tanay Sahai

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