Fans Go Wild After Caitlin Clark Responds to Payton Pritchard Comparisons

“I like Payton Pritchard from Boston, the way he’s able to handle the basketball. “He makes big shots when the shot clock is running down, a lot like this young lady right here. Isn’t afraid of the big moment and is a champion like she’s soon to be.” When Reggie Miller made the comment while answering which active NBA player reminded him of Caitlin Clark, it sparked widespread outrage among fans and former players.

It was a comparison no one saw coming. Very few would think to compare the Fever star with the Celtics guard, and that is not a knock on Payton Pritchard at all. But when you look at Caitlin Clark as a shooter compared to her peers, the comparison simply falls short.

But instead of taking it negatively, Caitlin Clark has clearly embraced the comparison. During Tuesday night’s Celtics–Mavericks game, Payton Pritchard knocked down a first-quarter buzzer beater, prompting Clark to jump on social media and respond with smirking emojis.

Fans immediately loved the reaction, with social media quickly filling up with praise for Caitlin Clark for taking the comparison in stride. Here are some of the reactions trending online as Clark once again finds a way to win hearts.

“Well played, CC,” one fan wrote. Another chimed in, saying, “You’re so funny, omggg, I’m crying laughing 😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭.” There was no shortage of love for Caitlin Clark across social media.

