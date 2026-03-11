“Get That Rub Down From ’Ole Lady”: Tracy McGrady Drops Wild Comment After A’ja Wilson-Bam Adebayo Podium Moment

On a random Tuesday night, Bam Adebayo decided to make history. Among the 19700 fans at the Kaseya Center, who watched the 3x All-Star score 83 points, was his partner A’ja Wilson, as the moment became emotional. As the NBA community flocked in with support, even Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady made a cheeky comment.

Surpassing Kobe Bryant’s 81 mark and now second only to Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 points, the Heat star created history. After the game, to share the moment, Bam Adebayo had called A’ja Wilson to share the podium, a rare move. McGrady, part of the NBC team, saw that and congratulated Bam with a statement that raised eyebrows.

“Lot of shots, lot of buckets, shoutout to Bam for a heck of a night. I know you tired. WELL BOY GO GET THAT RUB DOWN FROM THE ‘OLE LADY, BECAUSE YOU GONNA NEEED ITTTT!”

Ever since the 2024 Olympics, Bam Adebayo and Wilson have risen as one of the power couples in the league. They have been supporting each other at major public events, praising each other at every turn possible. Even after the 83-point Wizards game, it was no different.

“To have 83, the first game she’s here, is very special,” said Adebayo about Wilson, who was sitting right next to him. “The behind-the-scenes and, the workouts and the conversations are very motivating, and obviously, you see what she does, and you get inspired every day. So I’m thankful to have her in my life. She’s going to cry, by the way.”

A’ja Wilson is giving flowers to Bam Adebayo

Similarly, the 3x WNBA champion shared the same sentiment. Wilson revealed that she was waiting in the tunnel and not in her seat when Bam had scored 31 in the first quarter. ” And I remember I sat down and you missed your free throw. And I was like, ‘All right, let me go back to the back.’ But at the same time, I knew I wanted to just be there.”

Wilson also said, “God is really just really special for him, and God doesn’t play about Bam.” Recently, it’s been the WNBA star who was at the receiving end of the appreciation, and her partner was always there. Last season, she won the MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Finals MVP, and it was Bam Adebayo who handed her the fourth MVP award of her career.

When she won the Finals, the emotional hug became viral as the cameras caught Wilson saying, “Thank you for believing in me, baby!” With more of these gesture even A’ja wanted to do the same for her partner. “That’s my biggest goal, always just to be present and show up for him.”

The world first speculated that they had been together since the 2024 Olympics. But Wilson revealed during an interview with TIME magazine that have been together for four years, a connection that began at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.