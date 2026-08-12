“He Doesn’t Identify as a Woman”: Ex-NBA Star Larry Sanders Draws Blunt Response After WNBA Draft Declaration

The WNBA draft conversation just got another surprising name. After former NBA players Enes Kanter and Royce White declared, former first-round NBA player Larry Sanders has now made his own announcement. And the timing makes it even more intriguing, with the WNBA having sent a memo to teams, addressing the current debate of transgender athletes in women’s basketball.

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While the three former NBA players seem to be mocking the fact that the W’s CBA doesn’t define ‘women’, former NBA guard Ty Lawson has pushed back against Sanders’ claims. On X, Lawson disputed the idea that Sanders identifies as a woman.

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“I literally know Larry Sanders and know that he doesn’t identify as a woman,” Lawson tweeted. “But posts this to cause an argument or controversy. Like for what… nowadays everybody want to argue about something. Let ppl do what they do and mind ya business smh.”

This comes after Sanders said he is a woman ready for the WNBA on his Instagram, with the caption, “IM MAKING THESE DECISIONS FOR MY FAMILY!!”

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“My name is Larry Sanders, and I would like to officially declare for the WNBA draft,” he said in the video. “I understand that the rules to get in are somewhat controversial, but I’m going to take advantage of those rules. And while I’m playing, I will be a woman. And yeah, so I’m going to declare myself in the WNBA draft.

“I feel like, given the recent news of who’s going to be entering into the WNBA, I’m like, ‘Somebody’s got to stop, dude.’ I mean, somebody’s got to get her. And I’m going to be her, to get her. I’m her when I’m playing basketball in the WNBA.”

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The video also included an exchange involving Sanders’ mother. She suggested that people would have a hard time believing that Sanders is a woman. The former Bucks star responded by pointing back to the WNBA’s current rules.

“But I say I’m a woman while I’m playing, though. That’s the rules now.”

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Larry Sanders appears to be framing his declaration around the league’s current eligibility language and the ongoing debate over gender identity in women’s sports. The WNBA’s current collective bargaining agreement states that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” But it does not specifically spell out a definition of woman in the eligibility provision.

Even former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White have announced their intentions to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft. Kanter Freedom said he had reviewed the league’s eligibility guidelines and believed he met the requirements.

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White has taken over social media, making multiple posts, wearing a wig, and celebrating the “feminine era.” The situation has now prompted the WNBA to take a closer look at its rules.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told teams that an executive group made up of team presidents and general managers would discuss the issue. In her memo, she wrote:

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“I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention.

“I wanted to reach out to share how we are approaching these conversations at the league office and to thank those of you who have responded to questions from the media with thoughtfulness and professionalism.”

She explained the league will approach this topic with utmost respect and make a decision that aligns with its longstanding values. However, the league hasn’t made any public remarks about the debate.

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WNBA personalities are divided on the topic

It all began when Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham weighed in on the debate, arguing that transgender athletes shouldn’t compete in women’s sports. Her comments struck a chord with some, earning support, but they also stirred enough controversy to spark small rallies and protests.

The disagreement wasn’t exactly confined to the sidelines. Several WNBA figures, including Seattle Storm center Stefanie Dolson and Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, openly pushed back against Cunningham’s stance.

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“We need to protect trans kids,” Reeve said earlier this month. “To me, it’s a human rights issue. Every kid has a right to sports.”

The debate only grew louder from there, with former NBA players joining the fray by publicly mocking the league and declaring their interest in entering the WNBA draft. And from what it looks like, this debate won’t end anytime soon.