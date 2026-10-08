“I Respect Her Game but…”: Caitlin Clark Fans Get Harsh Reality Check From Bulls Legend Ron Harper

Following the Indiana Fever’s first-round exit from the WNBA playoffs, social media has erupted into a fiery debate over the Caitlin Clark effect. While fans, media, and former players debate her overall impact on the league, the guys who had a front-row seat to a similar surge in the NBA three decades ago have entered the chat. Though not accurately.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Clark’s third professional season came to an end in a Game 3 loss to A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces, a contingent of passionate supporters declared they would boycott the remainder of the postseason. That vocal reaction caught the attention of 5x NBA champion Ron Harper, who delivered a blunt reality check to Clark’s fan base.

ADVERTISEMENT

It started with a fan attempting to shut down criticism of CC by making a bold claim about NBA legend Michael Jordan, posting, “Michael Jordan does not speak a lot in public But he said Caitlin Clark is his favorite WNBA player. The GOAT recognizes her, so everyone can STFU now pls lol.”

In response, Harper drew a sharp line between his admiration for the 24-year-old superstar and his frustration with her online followers. “Everyone can have a opinion right or wrong I respect her game but not her followers,” Harper tweeted, addressing the toxicity and boycotting threats originating from segments of her fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT

This wasn’t the only escalation from the fan’s post. It was already viral before Harper seemingly took it at face value and responded. In reality, the claim is false; Michael Jordan made no public comments about Caitlin Clark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, to substantiate the claim, the user posted a screenshot summarizing alleged praise from Jordan. However, other X users swiftly debunked the assertion as false using Grok, which returned a clear verdict:

“No, it’s not true. No verified quote or interview exists from Michael Jordan naming Caitlin Clark his favorite WNBA player. The claim stems from circulating videos that overlay text on unrelated MJ footage mixed with Clark clips—classic engagement bait with no primary source.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The discourse surrounding Clark’s fanbase comes amid heightened scrutiny of the Indiana Fever’s early playoff exit. After missing last year’s postseason due to injury (while the Fever advanced to the second round without her), Clark returned to post impressive individual numbers, but Indiana was ultimately ousted 2-1 by the defending champion Aces.

In response, critics and media outlets began questioning her postseason credentials, prompting veteran analyst Linda Cohn to defend the young star by pointing to Michael Jordan’s own early-career struggles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slamming an NBC News post that criticized Clark’s lack of playoff heroics, Cohn stressed that championship success takes time.

“Michael Jordan, you might have heard of him. He played, I believe, over 500 games before winning his first championship,” Cohn argued, putting Clark’s 98 total WNBA games into perspective. “So, can we lay off the ‘What’s wrong with her,’ and ‘She’s not great until she wins her first championship’ narrative?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Jordan indeed had a staggered ascent when the NBA was not primetime material. On the way to leading Chicago to its first-ever championship, networks prioritized live NBA broadcasts to follow His Airness‘ first title campaign. CC’s fans argue she has the same impact on the WNBA.

The debate over ratings and crowd sizes has dominated online basketball circles. Following Indiana’s elimination, former NBA big man Etan Thomas mocked fans threatening to stop watching by posting images of packed arenas for the semifinal matchups between the Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream, New York Liberty, and Golden State Valkyries.



Despite second-round ratings dipping following Indiana’s exit, the WNBA announced its most-watched first round ever across all networks, averaging 1.3 million viewers, a 37% surge year-over-year.

While Clark remains an undeniable television driver, with the Fever’s three opening-round games averaging 1.93 million viewers compared to 985,000 for non-Fever matchups, figures like Harper and Thomas are urging fans to respect the broader league.



As the WNBA continues its growth trajectory through the semifinals, Harper’s message serves as a reminder that acknowledging a superstar’s talent shouldn’t come at the expense of respect for the sport as a whole.