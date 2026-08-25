“I Think It’s All Three”: Charles Barkley Reveals Why Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham Face Hate in WNBA

Charles Barkley has finally weighed in on the ongoing WNBA drama after other media insiders. The Inside the NBA veteran believes the friction and resentment directed toward WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham stem from a complex mix of factors.

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Appearing on Michael Smerconish’s show, Barkley once again reiterated that CC is subjected to unfair hate within NBA circles. But this time, he agreed with his known ‘nemesis,’ Jason Whitlock, by agreeing that a combination of jealousy, race, and sexuality plays a role in the treatment Clark and Cunningham receive across the league.

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Michael Smerconish brought up a previous segment on his CNN program featuring sports commentators Jason Whitlock and Cari Champion, in which Whitlock posited that the WNBA’s internal dynamics and tensions are heavily influenced by sexual identity and by players “closing ranks” in a sisterhood. Responding to the discussion, Barkley offered his own candid assessment of the league’s environment.

“I think there’s some, like I say, it’s jealousy, I think it’s a part of it,” Barkley stated. “Race is a part of it, and sexuality is a part of it. Now, I don’t know how much, but I’m comfortable saying they don’t like Caitlin. I have no idea why. She’s just a really good basketball player. Same thing with Sophie. She’s a good player, but I think it has something to do with sexuality, race, and jealousy. I think it’s all three of them. I don’t know how you break up the percentages.”

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Chuck’s comments come after he publicly backed a petition demanding clearer WNBA eligibility rules.

Chuck and Whitlock rarely agree on anything but remain good enough friends. Barkley emphasized they have a blunt friendship while calling his commentary “Provocative.”

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But he again references Whitlock when he doubles down, “there is something going on with those women.”

In the lead-up to Whitlock and Champion’s appearances on Smerconish’s show, tensions had flared when DiJonai Carrington picked up a Flagrant 2 after fouling Sophie Cunningham. The media coverage following Carrington’s locker room post swept even Caitlin Clark and sparked intense national debate over whether factors beyond basketball competition drive the rivalry.

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The conversation on Smerconish’s CNN show highlighted two starkly opposing viewpoints regarding the root causes of the league’s tension.

Whitlock argued that sexual identity is one of the primary drivers behind the animosity toward players like Clark and Cunningham. He listed sexuality, race and competitive jealousy, pointing to statements by veteran players like Syd Colson and Monica McNutt calling for Clark to “join the sisterhood” as evidence of an exclusionary culture.

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Conversely, Cari Champion forcefully rejected Whitlock’s focus on sexuality, labeling it “low-hanging fruit” and “ridiculous.” Champion argued that while race is a factor, she blames external commentators for turning it into an issue.

“That has nothing to do with why these women don’t like Caitlin Clark or Sophie Cunningham,” Champion maintained, emphasizing that hard physical play is simply inherent to basketball.



“It’s a contact sport. They’re going to touch each other. It happens in the NBA, it’s going to happen in the WNBA.”

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Chuck claimed he saw that episode and agreed with Champion. But couldn’t deny Whitlock’s assessment either.

While commentators remain divided, Barkley’s stance reflects a middle ground where no single factor fully explains the underlying friction as the WNBA navigates unprecedented mainstream media attention.