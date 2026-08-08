“I’d Be Unstoppable”: Another Ex-NBA Star Declares WNBA Ambitions After Enes Kanter’s Controversial Announcement

Former NBA first-round pick and Minnesota political candidate Royce White told Fox News Digital that he intends to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft. That makes him the second former professional men’s basketball player to make such an announcement within the same week. White’s public declaration follows similar comments made by fellow former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom.

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“I’m transgender. I’m a woman. I identify as sometimes identifying as a woman for purpose of basketball, professional basketball, so I’ll be declaring for the WNBA draft in 2027 as well,” White stated. “I think I’d be unstoppable. But I’m a team-first guy. I’m a pass-first kind of player. I do the little things.”

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The 35-year-old, who last played in the NBA for the Sacramento Kings in 2014, addressed his physical profile and collegiate background as key assets, noting his versatility on the court.

“I led my team in all five major stat categories at Iowa State University, so I do a little bit of everything. I’ll do whatever the coach needs me to do,” he added.

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Previously, NBA player-turned-activist Enes Kanter Freedom made a similar declaration. The dual announcements come after widespread discussion about the WNBA’s parameters and trans athletes.

Freedom previously claimed on social media that he and his team reviewed eligibility criteria, arguing that self-identification should satisfy the requirements to enter the competition.

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However, the governing language within the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement sets specific boundaries. Article XIII of the league’s 2026 CBA explicitly outlines that “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.”

The document does not state that self-declaration alone establishes a player’s official eligibility status.

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Responding to the broader surrounding narrative, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) issued an official statement emphasizing union values while declining to outline specific player criteria:

“The WNBPA represents 200+ individual people with different lived experiences, cultures, lifestyles, and opinions,” the union stated. “We embrace justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion. Those are the values that unite this Union and allow it to protect women’s sports while creating transformational change. Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm. We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns.”

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White insisted his decision to declare is firm unless the league officially specifies its stance.

“Oh, no, I’m declaring. And I don’t want to be discriminated against. I want fair treatment,” White said.

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He further indicated that he would pursue legal action if he is not permitted to participate, stating:

“We’re gonna have to have a huge legal battle about discrimination if I can’t play.”

Regarding potential team fits, White expressed a preference to play for his home-state franchise, the Minnesota Lynx.

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“How you gonna pass up on a 6-foot-8, 270-pound point forward?” White questioned.

He also noted his respect for women’s basketball skills, citing his experience being coached by Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman in the BIG3 and watching his sister, Savannah White, compete in Division I college basketball.

A public declaration alone does not automatically place either White or Kanter into the official WNBA Draft prospect pool or guarantee a selection by a franchise.

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The WNBA front office has not issued a public statement clarifying how it intends to review prospective draft applicants under its current CBA guidelines.