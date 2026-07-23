“It’s Like Reality Show”: NBA Legend Weighs In on Sandy Brondello’s Suspension Over Angel Reese Remark

The Toronto Tempo’s 111-92 loss to the Atlanta Dream quickly faded into the background after Sandy Brondello’s “protected species” remark sparked controversy and earned the Tempo coach a one-game suspension. As the reactions continue to pour in, former NBA champion PJ Tucker weighed in with his take.

“It’s like reality show, man,” PJ Tucker stated on Uninterrupted.

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Meanwhile, NFL legend Cam Jordan added that people can consider a racial angle to the incident. However, he believes that Brondello isn’t the kind to just say something that demeaning.

“I know Sandy. Sandy’s a great coach, great lady. She’s not even like that. That ain’t her temperament. She coached Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi,” he added.

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PJ Tucker also sided with the Tempo coach. The former NBA champ said, “She’s a really good coach. I don’t see that. I just feel like it’s a reach. Like for people, I don’t even know if Angel Reese would have said anything if people wasn’t so outraged by it. Like, I don’t know. It’s like I think it was a hit of the moment. And the apology, the apology was A1. Like an A1 apology.”

However, Cam Jordan doesn’t align with the apology side of things, arguing that apologizing has become the expected response regardless of whether someone intended harm. Tucker, on the other hand, also understood Reese’s perspective.

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“She’s been dealing with a lot with her and Caitlin Clark and all that for years since college,” the 41-year-old said, referring to Reese and CC’s rivalry. “So now every time something is kind of like borderline, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s racist.’ So it put her in that place…So, I don’t blame her at all, and I understand.”

Yet, the panel argued that the phrase was being interpreted too harshly.

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Coming back to Sandy Brondello’s apology, Cam Jordan stated, “But again, once I feel like you’ve apologized and now you’ve been sort of found guilty, I feel like you are guilty.” While opinions remain divided over whether the suspension was warranted, the WNBA said it expects all coaches and team personnel to “uphold the highest standards of professionalism and respect,” explaining the basis for its decision.

While Tucker and Jordan questioned the fallout from the incident, Brondello and Reese had already begun putting it behind them.

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Angel Reese accepts Sandy Brondello’s apology

Following the incident, Brondello wrote an apology letter to the Atlanta Dream star.

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“Angel, I’m sorry. Last night, in the emotion of the moment after Nyara’s injury, I used a phrase that I shouldn’t have used,” she wrote. “And I take full responsibility for that. My frustration was with the officiating, but my words unfairly put the focus on you.”

Brondello later reiterated that the comment was never intended to target Reese personally, explaining that “protected species” is an Australian expression commonly used in sport. She also acknowledged that she should have recognized how differently the phrase could be interpreted in the United States, adding that she would avoid using such “Australianisms” going forward.

Now, Reese also accepted the veteran coach’s apology. She tweeted, “First, I appreciate Sandy’s apology, but I also appreciate the love and support that I’ve had for the last 48 hours. It has been very overwhelming with a lot of love and also other things. But I am grateful that the league did take action.”

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Speaking to reporters afterward, Reese made it clear that she was ready to move on. “There is no place for discrimination or hate in this league from anyone, from fans to coaches to players,” she said.

“I’m just grateful that we are able to move on from the situation and just play winning basketball…The WNBA is supposed to be positive and we are going in a great light right now, so I just want to continue that and move forward.”

And yet, with Brondello having apologized, Reese accepting it, and both expressing a desire to move forward, the conversation has now shifted toward the broader debate over intent, impact, and cultural context rather than the incident itself.