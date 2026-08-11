“It Was the Transgender Trapped Inside of Me”: Royce White Explains His Fear of Flying Days After WNBA Declaration

Royce White declaring for the WNBA draft 2027 was just the tip of the iceberg. Since then, the former Rockets star has beefed with netizens and another former NBA star on X for questioning the decision. The 35-year-old even got a wig test too and called it “feminine era glow-up.”

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To grab even more headlines, White spoke to Professor Penn and stated his fear of flying that ended his NBA career early was because there was a “transgender trapped inside of me.”

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“I realized my fear of flying really wasn’t a fear of flying. It was the transgender trapped inside of me, caged inside of me, that gave me an aversion to small spaces.”

Penn even agreed to the notion, apparently with “Oh, that makes perfect sense.”

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Royce White continued on his Free People Radio podcast, “A transgender trapped deep down inside of them. And so they think… they’re claustrophobic. Not really claustrophobic. It’s the transgender that’s trapped.”

White was selected 16th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. The former Iowa State star released a statement that detailed his refusal to join the team until a plan to address his “long-term health” was in place.

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“It causes me anxiety to know that serious consequences could happen if I do not express what I deal with, or if I am not truthful enough to ask for what I need to be healthy,” White previously released a statement via ESPN.

“For me, hiding is no longer a healthy option in treating my anxiety or OCD, so I have asked for some help from the organization to ensure long-term health for myself.”

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The Rockets agreed to a plan allowing the forward to travel by personal bus for some games. But there was another dispute regarding mental health. Royce White was later suspended without pay for not adhering to the contract and also assigned to the G-League team, thus making 0 appearances for Houston.

In July 2013, he was traded to the 76ers but was waived in October of the same year. His only three appearances in the NBA came after he signed a 10-day contract with the Sacramento Kings in March 2014.

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In 2026, the former NBA star is grabbing headlines for declaring for the WNBA draft as transgender. Royce White also got into a public back-and-forth with another NBA star, Robin Lopez.

“Biggest issue: If you’re being drafted, people are saying ‘We want you around for 4 years’ & I can’t imagine anybody wants Enes Kanter or Royce White around them for ever 4 minutes,” Lopez wrote on X. “We’ve seen this illustrated whenever Enes is near Turkey or Royce comes close to logic/reality.”

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Countering this, White stated he would “slap” Lopez and will continue to “fight over these trans rights. 🧔🏽‍♀️”

Royce White also posted another tweet expressing a desire to play for one of these WNBA teams. “Like to play for the Minnesota Lynx! The coach and I see eye to eye! Maybe the Fever?”

The inclination was for Lynx because their head coach, Cheryl Reeve, wore a shirt that said, “Trans kids belong.”



Fever remains another option, as the debate of inclusion of transgender athletes in the WNBA began when Fever star Cunningham said she wanted to protect young girls against biological men.

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It’s not just Royce White, but even Enes Kanter Freedom has declared for the WNBA draft. W Commissioner Cathy Engelbert sent a memo on Friday to discuss the issues surrounding eligibility.