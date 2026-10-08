“Just Don’t Watch It”: Ex-NBA Player Blasts Caitlin Clark Fans Over WNBA Playoffs Protest After Fever Elimination

The discourse surrounding Caitlin Clark’s online fanbase and her generational impact on women’s basketball has reached another boiling point following the Indiana Fever’s first-round exit from the WNBA playoffs. After the Las Vegas Aces eliminated the Fever in a decisive Game 3, a vocal faction of Clark’s supporters declared a boycott of the remaining postseason. That boycott threat drew a fiery response from former NBA center Etan Thomas in a series of posts. In the latest one, he issued a scathing message calling out the politically charged discourse surrounding the boycott movement.

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Addressing the online backlash directly, Thomas posted a blunt message on social media targeted at disgruntled supporters threatening to tune out of the remaining postseason games between the Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream, Golden State Valkyries and New York Liberty.

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“Dear Caitlin Clark Mob: If yall don’t wanna watch the WNBA playoffs anymore, just don’t watch it,” Thomas wrote. “But why do yall keep posting about it ? Caitlin Clark & Sophie Cunningham aren’t playing anymore so yall can go back and watch Trump rallies or whatever else yall wanna be fixated on.”

Along with his statement, Thomas attached a graphic that read, “WHEN ‘THEY’ SAY THAT ‘NOBODY’ WILL BE WATCHING THE WNBA ANYMORE BECAUSE CAITLIN CLARK IS NO LONGER PLAYING. THE ‘NOBODY’ THEY ARE REFERRING TO ARE WHITE PEOPLE WHO ARE A PART OF THE CAITLIN CLARK MOB.”

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While following a highly competitive playoff field featuring stars like A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Angel Reese, he posted another tweet, “All of y’all boycotting missed a great game.” He was referring to Dream beating the Liberty 101-98 off the back of Angel Reese’s 23-point, 7-rebound spectacle that put Atlanta at a 2-0 lead in the series.

Thomas’ blunt words highlight an escalating culture war between mainstream basketball purists and a subset of internet fans who entered the WNBA sphere solely to follow the former 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick.

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The friction between Thomas and Clark’s fanbase expanded into a broader debate regarding stadium crowds during the semifinal matchups. Prior to this post, Thomas shared a video from State Farm Arena during Game 1 of the semifinal series between the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty, sarcastically mocking claims that attendance would collapse without Indiana in the bracket.

“Nobody will watch the WNBA playoffs now that Caitlin Clark is no longer playing. Support will plummet. Viewership will plunge. She is the only driving force that brings out fans,” Thomas wrote in his initial post. “Meanwhile…..State Farm Arena Game 1 of Atlanta Fever vs New York Liberty Semi Finals yesterday.”

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However, Thomas’ sarcastic post quickly drew backlash after observers noted that he incorrectly called the team the “Atlanta Fever” and that the crowd footage lacked proper context. Media members pointed out that while the lower bowl looked full, the game drew an official attendance of 9,745 in a venue that seats 17,000 for basketball.

The Dream later clarified that due to a quick turnaround between the regular season and the playoffs, the organization intentionally opened only the lower bowl first before opening select upper-level sections after selling through lower-level tickets. Following intense pushback from journalists and fans who noted that the Fever drew over 16,000 fans at home during their opening round, Thomas removed the attendance clip from his profile.

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Despite the stadium context debate, television figures show a nuanced picture of Fever’s post-elimination viewership. The WNBA announced that the 2026 opening round marked the most-watched first round in league history, averaging 1.3 million viewers, a 37% surge over the previous season. The Fever’s three games against Las Vegas averaged nearly 1.93 million viewers, reinforcing Clark’s unmatched status as a television draw.

While average broadcasts still outpaced historical league baselines, early semifinal viewership experienced a dip following Indiana’s exit by a drastic 78%. While the Fever’s opening-round series against the Las Vegas Aces drew an average of 2.25 million viewers, subsequent semifinal matchups between the Aces and Valkyries (500,000) and the Dream and Liberty (654,000) saw audience numbers plummet .

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For her part, Clark gracefully acknowledged after the elimination that her third professional season was physically demanding after playing continuously for over 18 months through Team USA duties at FIBA and WNBA play.

“This is like obviously the most basketball I’ve played at any year of my career,” Clark reflected after Game 3 and assured fans, “I love the work. I love being in the gym… we’ll get back to it.”

As the WNBA playoffs progress toward the Finals, the ongoing back-and-forth between former players like Thomas, and even Bulls legend Ron Harper, and Clark’s online followers reflects a league undergoing massive growth, where unprecedented fan interest continues to collide with intense cultural discourse.